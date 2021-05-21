The Ristretto 303 FS Is Most Powerful e-Bike on the Market, a Collectible Too

Mitsubishi Evo X "JDM Restomod" Is a Widebody Rendering Masterpiece

Nowadays, we have the RS3 sedan and the AMG CLA 45 S to deliver the most insane compact car performance. But if you're talking about overpriced, overcomplicated small sedans, the Mitsubishi Evo is the original king. 14 photos



Back in its glory days, this car was absolutely magical. So we're not saying the Evo X isn't cool, but probably not cool enough to warrant a makeover of this magnitude. Yet a lot is possible in the digital world if you've got skills like rendering artist Hycade.



His vision of the Evo X turns it into a modern-looking widebody machine. It's less about tuning and more about changing the whole car, like a modern JDM equivalent of a restomod (hence the nickname we came up with in the title). You can barely imagine that these exotic-looking panels are attached to the chassis of what could have been a cheap Lancer, probably costing $14,000 in base spec.



A heat extractor is added to the hood while the fenders blister out to accommodate the race car-like track. And when viewed from the back, you can see how every widebody inch becomes aero. The back is perhaps the most conventional view of the car. A large wing, diffuser, and oversized exhaust tips are nothing new to an Evo X. But the shapes all tie in nicely with the rest of the design.



