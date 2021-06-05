2 Nissan GT-R Sport Wagon Looks Like a Sensible Supercar Killer in Quick Rendering

Mitsubishi Evo "R35 GT-R" Face Swap Rendering Is JDM Awesomeness

Japanese cars aren't exactly disappointing right now. But there's still a long list of models that have been killed in action, and the Mitsubishi Evo is right near the top. 3 photos



Evo 7s and 8s were pumping out 700 horsepower like nobody's business. But demand for this type of car slowly declined. Due to lack of investment, the basic Lancer that this is based on became outdated and cheap-feeling. So, eventually, the North American model dies taking the Evo with it.



Nowadays, Mitsubishi is teamed up with Nissan, which isn't exactly the most inspiring partner. The media is full of stories about a fugitive CEO rather than promising performance vehicles. But, if we're honest, the 2021 batch of Nissans is pretty cool. And maybe after they're done with the



For many, the dreamiest performance sedan has got at least six cylinders. The 3.8-liter GT-R engine has been forced into all sorts of cars, like that 2000 horsepower



Even so, that won't stop us from dreaming of a four-door GT-R, particularly as one has been rendered by artist Domestic Mango (dm_jon). It's an unlikely combination between the chassis of an older Evo and the angular, updated Nissan R35 model. Knowing the proportions of the two cars, a GT-R nose wouldn't fit on the compact Mitsubishi, hence this can only exist in the digital world. And while unrealistic, this rendering is entertaining, especially when viewed from the back.



Under Nissan, Mitsubishi has plans for new cars, but they're mostly hybrids, crossovers or kei cars for the Japanese market. Even so, a flagship Evo would improve the brand, especially if it had hybrid tech.



Many performance cars have been rumored to get electric motors in coming years, especially the Civic Type R. We'd be interested to see if the Outlander PHEV battery tech can be combined with a 2.0-liter turbo in such a manner.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Pumfrey / DomesticMango (@dm_jon) It's impossible to overestimate how big of a role this car played. It solidified Mitsubishi's reputation and, in the 1990s and 2000s, the Evo was one of the most popular tuner cars, right up there with the Supra.Evo 7s and 8s were pumping out 700 horsepower like nobody's business. But demand for this type of car slowly declined. Due to lack of investment, the basic Lancer that this is based on became outdated and cheap-feeling. So, eventually, the North American model dies taking the Evo with it.Nowadays, Mitsubishi is teamed up with Nissan, which isn't exactly the most inspiring partner. The media is full of stories about a fugitive CEO rather than promising performance vehicles. But, if we're honest, the 2021 batch of Nissans is pretty cool. And maybe after they're done with the 400Z , a four-cylinder can slide into their request box.For many, the dreamiest performance sedan has got at least six cylinders. The 3.8-liter GT-R engine has been forced into all sorts of cars, like that 2000 horsepower Altima drift car . But it's unlikely one would ever fit into the Evo.Even so, that won't stop us from dreaming of a four-door GT-R, particularly as one has been rendered by artist Domestic Mango (dm_jon). It's an unlikely combination between the chassis of an older Evo and the angular, updated Nissan R35 model. Knowing the proportions of the two cars, a GT-R nose wouldn't fit on the compact Mitsubishi, hence this can only exist in the digital world. And while unrealistic, this rendering is entertaining, especially when viewed from the back.Under Nissan, Mitsubishi has plans for new cars, but they're mostly hybrids, crossovers or kei cars for the Japanese market. Even so, a flagship Evo would improve the brand, especially if it had hybrid tech.Many performance cars have been rumored to get electric motors in coming years, especially the Civic Type R. We'd be interested to see if the Outlanderbattery tech can be combined with a 2.0-liter turbo in such a manner.