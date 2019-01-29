Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer Concept SUV Is a Nod to… A Swiss Winter Resort

The Geneva Motor Show, the first major European auto event, is scheduled to kick off in March, in Geneva, Switzerland, and we’ve already begun seeing glimpses of some of the cars that will be on the floor of the city Palexpo. This week, it is Mitsubishi’s turn to give us a hint of what to expect at the event.

The Japanese carmaker said on Tuesday it will show this brand new model at the auto show, one it is calling Engelberg Tourer Concept. The car is an SUV , one that relies on some sort of electric powertrain and that focuses on “further developments in SUV styling and practicality.”



“With its latest concept vehicle, Mitsubishi Motors is demonstrating its intention to remain at the forefront of vehicle design and technology,” says Mitsubishi in an official statement, without actually saying anything about the new concept car.



The photo released by Mitsubishi to accompany the limited info shows an aggressive front end, built in a very sculptured way that shows slim optical blocks, including blue-light strips to either side, as a testimony to the fact that this is an EV.



Engelberg is usually a ski resort, the largest in Central Switzerland, and one of the premiere destinations for Europeans looking for adventures in the snow. For some reason, maybe as a thank you for the hosts of the Geneva show, Mitsubishi decided it is also a perfect name for a brand new concept car.