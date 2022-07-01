Mitsubishi eColt Unofficially Ditches Clio Rebadge, Goes After Renault 5 EV Glory

With a U.S. lineup comprised of little cars and rather decrepit crossovers, Mitsubishi Motors may not look like much right now. But they are still alive and kicking, even if only barely.
One could buy a cheap (around $15k) Mirage hatchback or G4 sedan, as well as the oldish Outlander Sport and PHEV crossovers from Mitsubishi’s American showrooms. But if you want the very latest, there are just two other choices: a 2023 Outlander or Eclipse Cross. And that is about all.
No Lancer Evolution, no big hulking Pajero off-roader, no nothing. Not even a little Colt, actually. Well, as far as the latter is concerned, a revival is allegedly just around the corner – perhaps even for the 2023/2024 model years. According to the rumor mill, it will not be something to write home about, though. Instead, the ailing Japanese automaker wants to send it off into the world as a rebadged fifth-generation Renault Clio. Boring, right?
So, what could anyone do to spice up the Mitsubishi fan base’s dreams? Well, if you ask the virtual artist behind Larson Design (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media), quite a lot. While he pulls at the heartstrings of the few Mitsubishi Colt fans that are still with us, the pixel master explains that back in 1978 another reintroduction of the nameplate became – in his opinion, “the best-looking car they ever made.”
It had the “perfect size, (and a) unique look with the strongest character they ever had. (While) all successors and other models never reached that level” again, the CGI expert does have a sustainable proposal of how a Colt reinvention should really look like. So, here is the virtual 2023 eColt and as far as we can tell, the digital content creator ditched the OEM Clio-based underpinnings in favor of a cooler rebadge.
Thus, he looked at a different Renault that’s just as tiny and cute, the upcoming 2025 Renault 5 EV. And he also expedited things a little bit for Mitsubishi’s Honda e fighting sake. Now, if only this was not just merely wishful thinking…
