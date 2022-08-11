Mitsubishi Delica Space Gear L400 Is the Perfect Platform for a Capable Off-Road Camper

If you’re into off-road camping and don’t want to spend a fortune for a Unimog or other rugged RV, a Mitsubishi Delica might be exactly what you need. It comes with a potent 4x4 platform borrowed from the Pajero/Montero and an innovative interior concept that makes it ideal for adventures.
Japanese domestic market vehicles (JDM) are pretty popular in the U.S. despite having the steering wheel on the right side (which is the wrong side, of course). This minor annoyance doesn’t eclipse the true qualities of these vehicles, which are extremely durable and cheap to run. Mitsubishi Delica, in particular, is the best platform for an off-road vehicle, thanks to its capable chassis. It has a good ground clearance and the ability to operate in RWD, 4WD, 4WD long-range, and AWD modes.
This 1995 Mitsubishi Delica Space Gear L400 sports an interesting configuration featuring a Crystal Light Roof. This means the roof has overhead windows with blinds that are power-operated at the touch of a button. The seating concept is also interesting, with swiveling captain’s chairs on the second row and folding seats in the rear, which can be used as a bed. The rear bench also folds up to the sides, allowing more space to transport oversized cargo.
Despite having a small footprint, the Delica is a space monster, and that’s why it’s the best base for a stealth camper that can be used as a daily driver in city traffic. And when the adventure calls, it can take you almost anywhere, or at least where very few camper vans can go without breaking. Its turbodiesel engine is simple and reliable and comes with mechanical injection. There’s almost no electronics to deal with, just bare metal.
This Delica was imported into the U.S. by the selling dealer in April 2022 and is now offered on Bring a Trailer. The bidders don’t quite flock to make offers, and after three bids, the price rose to $5,800. We’re three days into the auction, so this might escalate quickly, considering this van’s good qualities.
This 1995 Mitsubishi Delica Space Gear L400 sports an interesting configuration featuring a Crystal Light Roof. This means the roof has overhead windows with blinds that are power-operated at the touch of a button. The seating concept is also interesting, with swiveling captain’s chairs on the second row and folding seats in the rear, which can be used as a bed. The rear bench also folds up to the sides, allowing more space to transport oversized cargo.
Despite having a small footprint, the Delica is a space monster, and that’s why it’s the best base for a stealth camper that can be used as a daily driver in city traffic. And when the adventure calls, it can take you almost anywhere, or at least where very few camper vans can go without breaking. Its turbodiesel engine is simple and reliable and comes with mechanical injection. There’s almost no electronics to deal with, just bare metal.
This Delica was imported into the U.S. by the selling dealer in April 2022 and is now offered on Bring a Trailer. The bidders don’t quite flock to make offers, and after three bids, the price rose to $5,800. We’re three days into the auction, so this might escalate quickly, considering this van’s good qualities.