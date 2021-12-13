Mitsubishi ASX Gets Rendering by Theottle Based on the Nissan Kicks

Mitsubishi almost left Europe for good. It said it would not develop vehicles for the Old Continent anymore. Thanks to the Alliance with Renault and Nissan, this does not mean that it will cease selling cars there: it will use modified vehicles from its partners to do so. One of them can be this ASX conceived by the rendering artist Theottle.
According to Mitsubishi, its first two new vehicles for Europe will be manufactured by Renault. With that info, the Czech website Auto.cz talked to Mitsubishi’s PR manager in Czechia about a possible new ASX, a very popular model in that country. Marek Vodicka then confirmed the new crossover would arrive in 2023.
The logical way to connect both news is that the ASX will use the platform of a Renault vehicle. Considering the Captur is the one that is more similar to the ASX in terms of size, it should be one lending its Mitsubishi sibling its underpinnings. However, Theottle remembered something interesting.
The first-generation Captur was closely related to the Nissan Kicks. Although the second-generation crossover uses the CMF-B platform and the Kicks still has the B0 platform, the Nissan design was edgier, which would be more suitable to Mitsubishi’s squarer styles.
That said, Theottle created what looks like a mini Pajero Sport. Although it will certainly not be as capable as its bigger brother in trails and other off-road paths, it at least looks very much like it.
Now Mitsubishi ASX fans have two ideas to pick from when it comes to the next generation of the crossover: the one conceived by Kolesa or this one that Theottle imagined. Make sure that you watch Theottle’s video of the rendering process embedded below (it is always worth it) and that you let Mitsubishi know which style you prefer, but be quick. If the car really arrives in 2023, its development must be well advanced at this point. We would not doubt that design is already set in stone, but only Mitsubishi and Renault will be able to answer that.
