autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

Missing Opportunity Rover Would Have Celebrated 15 on Mars on January 24

25 Jan 2019, 9:56 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Space Junk
A year ago, NASA engineers were in a celebratory mood. Opportunity, one of the agency's Martian rovers went above and beyond its projected life span and mission goals and turned 14 years on the job. On January 24, 2019, no corks are popping off champagne bottles in Pasadena, California.
6 photos
NASA Mars RoversNASA Mars RoversNASA Mars RoversNASA Mars RoversNASA Mars Rovers
The Opportunity was launched in 2003 from Cape Canaveral alongside its twin brother, Spirit. Both landed in 2004, and were supposed to go about their jobs for around 90 Martian days. Both far outlived their time there.

The Spirit was lost in 2010, six years after landing, after getting stuck on flat ground in the middle of the Martian winter, leaving the Opportunity the sole survivor of the family.

In June 2018, a planet-wide dust storm the size of which NASA had a hard time to remember ever seeing buried Opportunity’s changes of having access to sunlight to recharge its batteries. The storm and its effects lasted long enough to make the rover enter minimal operations mode and cease all communications with Earth.

For several months now, NASA has been trying to get through to the rover by all means necessary. Engineers are sending commands and listening to possible responses several times a day, but with no success.

In a plan announced late last year, NASA said it will abandon efforts to save the rover if it does not respond by the end of January 2019.

“We are doing everything in our power to communicate with Opportunity, but as time goes on, the probability of a successful contact with the rover continues to diminish," said in a statement John Callas, project manager for Opportunity.

The two Mars rovers are six-wheeler, solar-powered vehicles. They weigh 180 kg and use a rocker-bogie suspension system that allows each of the wheels to remain attached to the ground, regardless of the type of terrain. 

Top speed of the vehicles is 50 mm/second (0.18 km/h), making them the slowes self-propelled vehicles ever made by man. In the 15 years it has spent on Mars, Opportunity traveled 45 kilometers (28 miles, or 3.2 km per year.
OPPORTUNITY ROVER Mars Rover NASA Mars dust storm Spirit spirit rover
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
FORD Ranger WildtrakFORD Ranger Wildtrak Heavy Duty PickupGMC Sierra 2500HDGMC Sierra 2500HD Heavy Duty PickupRENAULT TwingoRENAULT Twingo MiniSUBARU WRX STI (S209)SUBARU WRX STI (S209) CompactVOLKSWAGEN Passat (US)VOLKSWAGEN Passat (US) CompactAll car models  
 
 