Missed Prime Day? This Android Auto Wireless Adapter Still Rocks an Incredibly Low Price

Prime Day was the right moment to go from wired to wireless in the Android Auto world, especially as AAWireless was available with a massive price cut.
However, you don't always have to wait for Amazon's campaign to get an Android Auto wireless adapter at a lower price. Motorola didn't join the Prime Day fun with the MA1 adapter, but it now offers the device at an incredibly low price.
Launched long ago at Google's I/O developer conference and backed by the search giant itself, the MA1 was in hot demand from the first days of availability. It launched with an $89.99 price tag, and despite being fairly expensive, it sold like hotcakes from the moment it went online.
Motorola struggled to align production with the demand for months, eventually making enough units available for buyers worldwide. The MA1 is now available with next-day delivery, so if you order it from Amazon, it's a matter of hours before you get it.
The device no longer costs $89.99 but $69.99, and thanks to a massive 29% discount, you can get it from Amazon for just $49.69. It's one of the lowest price tags it has ever carried since launch, and looking at the Android Auto wireless adapter space today, it's one of the cheapest devices on the market.
Android Auto wireless adapters work by connecting to your vehicle via the USB port that you typically use to connect the phone (the one powering Android Auto). They also pair with your smartphone via Bluetooth, so they act as a middleman that receives the wireless signal from your mobile device and transfers it to the vehicle using the wired connection.
The primary benefit is that you can leave this adapter plugged in permanently, as it automatically starts when you turn on the engine, and the USB port gets power. It re-establishes the connection with your smartphone via Bluetooth.
Motorola hasn't announced the price cut, so it's unclear how long it'll last, but considering the company keeps rolling out such discounts, I don't expect it to go away very soon. However, if you were waiting for an opportunity to go wireless at a lower price, this is the best moment to get Motorola's MA1.
The Android Auto wireless adapter race has expanded to include products from generic Chinese brands, and we all know what this means. These devices have become significantly more affordable, albeit the reliability offered to users remains the biggest concern. Motorola and AAWireless should offer improved stability and reliability – if you own one of these two, please leave a comment in the box after the jump to share your experience; additional feedback from MA1 buyers is available in the comment section of this article.
