"Missan" R34 Evo VIII Looks Like the Love Child of Nissan and Mitsubishi

Picture the following scenario. You've got $50K to spend on a sports car, and you've managed to narrow down the options. You're looking at two renowned Japanese vehicles, both of which are turbocharged and have AWD. Both are legendary in their way, but they're specific to different environments. How do you make up your mind?
If you've got $50K to spend on a car, and you can't decide between a Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R and a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII, you're going to need a helping hand. Of course, with that kind of budget, you can afford a solid Evo plus a bunch of upgrades. On the other hand, chances of finding an R34 GT-R are quite slim. We're not saying it's impossible, but at the rate that they're going for these days, it will be tough. Having a connection in Japan to help you source one might be the best way to go.
If you're into crazy builds, there might be an option for you. And the guys over at Domestimango have decided to make the first step and provide the visual support. They've blended an R34 GT-R and a Lancer Evo VIII. The resulting "Missan" looks strangely appealing, to say the least. Looking at it from the front, it does seem to click together. But it's very confusing to look at from the rear, especially if you're familiar with both vehicles.
Not, the 3D artist hasn't gone into any details regarding the technical side of things. Seeing that the base chassis belongs to the Evo, it would only be fair for the engine bay to house an RB26DETT unit. We imagine that the firewall might have to be modified to accommodate the six-cylinder lump. But would that completely ruin the balance of the Evo? Or would it make it a formidable weapon, to say the least?
