Minute-Long Cockpit Video of Rolling F-16 Can Cause Headaches and Dizziness

For more than a year now, we’ve been seeing incredible photos of military aircraft in action released by the U.S. Air Force (USAF). We’ve gone through everything from tiltrotor machines to stealth fighter jets, and we’ve noticed how some flying contraptions get a lot more exposure than others.
The F-16 Fighting Falcon is one of those very visible planes. Not that we’re complaining, as even if this fighter is one of the most widespread around the planet, it’s exciting enough for most of us not to get enough of it.
USAF knows this, and this is why it keeps releasing photos of the thing performing all sorts of stunts across the skies of the world. The thing with photos though is that they show us the planes frozen in time, and that kind of kills some of their essence.
Luckily, there are from time to time incredible videos of these planes in action coming out into the open through semi-official channels. The one-minute short clip featured at the bottom of the text is one such video, or the most intense of its kind we’ve seen in a long time.
We get a view from inside the cockpit of an F-16 that was supposedly flying somewhere near a Canadian base during a training exercise, but if you’re expecting a level, no thrills flight, you’re mistaking.
Sure, the clip, released by Military Technology TV, starts as such, with two F-16s (including the one we get the view from) flying next to each other over a snow-covered landscape. The experience seems benign enough, until the pilot decides to do a complete roll.
It doesn’t last long, just a few seconds, but it should be enough to make a lot of people dizzy, and even cause some headaches due to the way light changes during the maneuver. Then again, if that happens, it’s a clear sign you’re not fighter pilot material.
