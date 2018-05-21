Mint Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Has Matching Interior for Full Drama

autoevolution
 

Ever wondered how you could make a 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 stand out from a distance? Of course, there are multiple answers to that questions and Mint Green is one of the best.
This is the kind of Paint to Sample shade that does away with the Neunelfer's understated aura, instantly turning the machine into an attention magnet.

And, as if the main shade of the example we have here wasn't enough, black was used as a contrast color. The hue can be seen on the wheels (Satin Black), inner graphics of the all-LED headlights and a few other exterior bits.

Oh, and let's not forget the yellow brake calipers, which signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) goodies.

Interestingly, Mint Green made its way inside the Zuffenhausen machine, where it is used for the air vents and climate control surrounds.

The machine comes with bucket seats, while featuring a stick shift, so this is one that fully engages its driver. And with the new 4.0-liter flat-six heart of the 991.2 generation revving all the way to 9,000 rpm, the aficionado behind the wheel can play all the way.

As the Instagram-based Porsche registry that brought this machine to our attention points out, the GT3 recently stepped out of the dealer that was housing it. And the thing's first trip saw it being accompanied by a 991.1 incarnation of the GT3 RS, with the latter being dressed in Carmine Red.

Thus, we're asking you to use the swipe feature of the post below to check out the mix between the two exterior hues of the German toys.

Oh, and if this story gets you in the mood for the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, we'll remind you we brought you a tale involving the Rennsport model earlier today, with the beast chasing the 2019 Corvette ZR1 on the Nurburgring.


 

