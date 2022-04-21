Mint-Condition, One-of-22 1969 Dodge Hemi Daytona Going to Auction

Whether we're talking about the original 1966 version or the second-gen model from the golden muscle car era, the Dodge Charger is an absolute legend. But there are a couple of things that further enhance its status: the 426 Hemi V8 and the aerodynamic Daytona package. Combine both, and you get the wildest Charger ever built.
The Charger Daytona traces its roots back to the 1968 Dodge Charger 500. Designed with better aerodynamics in mind, the 500 failed to beat the competition in NASCAR and caused superstar Richard Petty to leave Dodge for Ford. In response, Dodge created the Daytona, the most extreme aero car of its time.
Famous for its nose cone and massive rear wing, the Daytona won six NASCAR races in 1969 and 1970 while also breaking the 200 mph (322 kph) barrier in the process. To homologate the Daytona for racing, Dodge built 503 road-legal production models.
That number is small enough to make the Daytona a rare classic, but because Dodge offered two engines and two transmissions, some "winged warriors" are rarer than others. Of the 503 cars sold, 433 were fitted with the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) Magnum V8. And only 70 left the factory with the mighty 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi.
Of the 70 Hemi cars, 48 were shipped with three-speed automatic gearboxes, leaving only 22 cars equipped with the four-speed manual transmission. All told, the Hemi four-speed is the rarest Daytona ever built. How many are still out there? I don't know, but one of the 22 cars is set to go under the hammer via Mecum Auctions at Indy 2022 between May 13 and 21.
A Daytona hitting the auction block is quite the big deal no matter the car, but this one is by far the most spectacular to go under the hammer in recent years. Not only extremely rare, but it's also the most highly optioned Hemi Daytona known to exist.
On top of the optional 426 Hemi V8 rated at 425 horsepower, it also comes with a Super Track package, power steering, and power disc brakes, as well as power windows. It also has a six-way adjustable driver's seat, a woodgrain center console, AM radio with an eight-track player, and a tachometer. The original owner also added the Light and Max Cooling packages.
But wait, things get even better. Not only this car was restored to Concours-ready condition, but it's also an F8 Dark Green Metallic example with a matching interior. Most likely the only Hemi car ordered in this color combo.
As you'd expect from a collectible of this caliber, it comes with a copy of the original broadcast sheet and a Chrysler Registry report. And it could very well set a new record for the nameplate.
Mecum does not provide an estimate for the car, but Hemi-powered Daytonas are known to fetch more than $500,000 at public auctions. Being a fabulously restored and highly optioned up car, this Dark Green example might be the first to hit the $1-million mark. The current record is held by a low-mileage Copper Metallic car that crossed the block for $900,000 in 2015. We will find out if we have a new record in May 2022, so stick around for an update.
Famous for its nose cone and massive rear wing, the Daytona won six NASCAR races in 1969 and 1970 while also breaking the 200 mph (322 kph) barrier in the process. To homologate the Daytona for racing, Dodge built 503 road-legal production models.
That number is small enough to make the Daytona a rare classic, but because Dodge offered two engines and two transmissions, some "winged warriors" are rarer than others. Of the 503 cars sold, 433 were fitted with the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) Magnum V8. And only 70 left the factory with the mighty 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi.
Of the 70 Hemi cars, 48 were shipped with three-speed automatic gearboxes, leaving only 22 cars equipped with the four-speed manual transmission. All told, the Hemi four-speed is the rarest Daytona ever built. How many are still out there? I don't know, but one of the 22 cars is set to go under the hammer via Mecum Auctions at Indy 2022 between May 13 and 21.
A Daytona hitting the auction block is quite the big deal no matter the car, but this one is by far the most spectacular to go under the hammer in recent years. Not only extremely rare, but it's also the most highly optioned Hemi Daytona known to exist.
On top of the optional 426 Hemi V8 rated at 425 horsepower, it also comes with a Super Track package, power steering, and power disc brakes, as well as power windows. It also has a six-way adjustable driver's seat, a woodgrain center console, AM radio with an eight-track player, and a tachometer. The original owner also added the Light and Max Cooling packages.
But wait, things get even better. Not only this car was restored to Concours-ready condition, but it's also an F8 Dark Green Metallic example with a matching interior. Most likely the only Hemi car ordered in this color combo.
As you'd expect from a collectible of this caliber, it comes with a copy of the original broadcast sheet and a Chrysler Registry report. And it could very well set a new record for the nameplate.
Mecum does not provide an estimate for the car, but Hemi-powered Daytonas are known to fetch more than $500,000 at public auctions. Being a fabulously restored and highly optioned up car, this Dark Green example might be the first to hit the $1-million mark. The current record is held by a low-mileage Copper Metallic car that crossed the block for $900,000 in 2015. We will find out if we have a new record in May 2022, so stick around for an update.