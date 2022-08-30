Mint-Condition 2005 Honda CBR1000RR Repsol Boasts Titanium Pipes, Odo Reads Low Miles

If you need a machine to quench your thirst for speed and make you look like a MotoGP star, then your search may have just ended.
With its MotoGP-derived livery, premium running gear, and flattering performance, the CBR1000RR Repsol is the stuff of legend. The exemplar shown before your eyes was assembled for the 2005 model-year, and it comes with a paltry 1,116 miles (1,800 km) on the counter. In addition, you’ll notice titanium exhaust pipework from Arrow, terminating in a single muffler on the right-hand side.
Honda’s gladiator received a new battery as of last year, while its motor oil has been changed about a month ago. This stunning CBR is being auctioned off on Bring a Trailer right now, but you’ve only got until tomorrow evening (August 31) to submit your bids in case you’re interested! As there’s no reserve price set by the seller, one may be able to snatch it for about eight grand – at least for now.
The 2005 CBR1000RR is propelled by a liquid-cooled 998cc inline-four powerhouse, featuring 11.9:1 compression, four valves per cylinder, and a dual-stage fuel injection system with 44 mm (1.7-inch) throttle bodies. When prompted, this nasty animal can spawn up to 172 hp and 85 pound-feet (115 Nm) of crankshaft-measured torque.
A six-speed close-ratio gearbox transfers the engine’s power to the rear wheel via a sealed O-ring drive chain, allowing the Japanese beast to hit a top speed of 178 mph (286 kph). In order to complete a quarter-mile sprint, the CBR Repsol will only require about 10.6 adrenaline-rousing seconds, aided by its modest 396-pound (180-kg) dry weight.
In the suspension department, you’ll find 43 mm (1.7-inch) upside-down forks at the front and a Pro-Link arrangement at the rear. Both these units pack HMAS (Honda Multi-Action System) technology, and they’re fully adjustable for preload, rebound and compression damping. Braking is made possible by dual 310 mm (12.2-inch) floating discs and four-piston radial calipers up north, along with a 220 mm (8.7-inch) rotor and a single-piston caliper out back.
Honda’s gladiator received a new battery as of last year, while its motor oil has been changed about a month ago. This stunning CBR is being auctioned off on Bring a Trailer right now, but you’ve only got until tomorrow evening (August 31) to submit your bids in case you’re interested! As there’s no reserve price set by the seller, one may be able to snatch it for about eight grand – at least for now.
The 2005 CBR1000RR is propelled by a liquid-cooled 998cc inline-four powerhouse, featuring 11.9:1 compression, four valves per cylinder, and a dual-stage fuel injection system with 44 mm (1.7-inch) throttle bodies. When prompted, this nasty animal can spawn up to 172 hp and 85 pound-feet (115 Nm) of crankshaft-measured torque.
A six-speed close-ratio gearbox transfers the engine’s power to the rear wheel via a sealed O-ring drive chain, allowing the Japanese beast to hit a top speed of 178 mph (286 kph). In order to complete a quarter-mile sprint, the CBR Repsol will only require about 10.6 adrenaline-rousing seconds, aided by its modest 396-pound (180-kg) dry weight.
In the suspension department, you’ll find 43 mm (1.7-inch) upside-down forks at the front and a Pro-Link arrangement at the rear. Both these units pack HMAS (Honda Multi-Action System) technology, and they’re fully adjustable for preload, rebound and compression damping. Braking is made possible by dual 310 mm (12.2-inch) floating discs and four-piston radial calipers up north, along with a 220 mm (8.7-inch) rotor and a single-piston caliper out back.