Mint-Condition 1986 BMW R 80 G/S Paris-Dakar Looks as If It Came From a Museum

If you ask me, this sexy thing will most likely end up spending its life on display, and you can be it won’t see much off-roading.
Prior to the current owner’s acquisition earlier this year, the 1986 BMW R 80 G/S Paris-Dakar pictured above had not changed hands for nearly three decades. The bike’s total mileage is unknown, but what we can tell you for sure is that its overall condition is truly top-notch!
Recently, the speedometer, wind deflector, and both fenders have all been repaired by the present-day owner, who’d also flushed the motor oil to keep things running smoothly. In addition, the Beemer’s battery was discarded in favor of a modern alternative, as were its fork seals and fuel filters.
As for its technical specifications, the R 80 G/S Paris-Dakar is put in motion thanks to an air-cooled 798cc boxer-twin engine, featuring dual constant-depression Bing carbs, 8.2:1 compression, and four valves actuated by pushrods. When solicited, the airhead can spawn up to 50 hp at 6,500 rpm and 41 pound-feet (56 Nm) of twist at 5,000 spins per minute.
The oomph is transmitted to the rear shaft-driven hoop via a five-speed gearbox and a dry single-plate clutch, giving Motorrad’s dual-sport the ability to hit a top speed of 104 mph (167 kph). On the other hand, braking is achieved through a drilled rotor and a Brembo caliper at the front, along with a traditional drum unit at the rear.
One may find a steel double cradle frame holding everything in place, and it stands on leading-axle telescopic forks up north and a single shock absorber out back. Last but not least, Bavaria’s titan boasts a healthy fuel capacity of no less than 8.5 gallons (32 liters).
This pristine exemplar is making its way to auction equipped with hard-sided Krauser panniers, so the next person to take it for a spin could be you! If this sounds intriguing, be sure to check it out on Bring a Trailer before September 6, as that’s when the online auction will end. At the moment, the leading bid amounts to a little over nine grand.
