Minimalist-Looking Komeet X9 E-Scooter Promises a Range of 62 Miles on a Single Charge

There’s an ongoing race for range on the e-scooter market, which is why the Komeet X9 got our attention with its claimed 62 miles (100 km) on a single charge. 7 photos



We couldn’t find much information about X-Technology, the brand behind the Komeet X9, other than it seems to be based in London.The 2021 Komeet X9 is described as a luxury model and promises an impressive range, depending on the battery capacity you opt for. There are three versions to choose from: a 36V -10.4 Ah battery, which offers up to 28 miles (45 km), a 36V-15.6 Ah battery with a range of 44 miles (70 km), and the 36V-20.8 Ah version that boosts that range to 62 miles (100 km) per charge. Batteries are easy to remove and take from five to seven hours to fully recharge, depending on the capacity you opt for.In terms of looks and features, the Komeet 9 wants to be practical and compact, with a folding lock design that allows you to easily transport it by bus, car, and so on. It has wide handlebars, and a wide deck, ensuring the rider is both comfortable and has good control of the vehicle. The Komeet 9 is equipped with 10-inch-wide tires.When folded, the scooter measures 43.7 x 19.7 x 21.2 in (111 x 50 x 54 cm). Because it folds to the back, its height is the only one to modify when unfolded, with the e-scooter measuring 48.4 in (123 cm) instead of 21.2 in (54 cm).A generous HD LED screen displays the speed and remaining battery.The Komeet X9 has three riding modes (pedestrian, standard, and sport) and a top speed of 25 mph (40 kph). It comes with an IP54 rating, making it suitable in light rain and dusty environments.On Indiegogo , the Komeet X9 e-scooter requires a pledge of at least €400 ($473). Assuming the campaign is successful, deliveries are estimated to begin this October. There are still 13 days left in the campaign.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.