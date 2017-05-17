autoevolution

MINI Updates Entire Range For 2017

 
17 May 2017, 9:50 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
On the market since 2014, the third-generation MINI Hatch could use some tender loving care for the 2017 model year. And that’s exactly what the BMW-owned brand will offer its core model, but the newities don’t end there. In fact, the complete MINI range is in for some design, functionality and infotainment improvements.
Effective July 2017, all models in the MINI lineup get an updated instrument cluster centered around a revised night design and a more precise fuel level gauge. Enhanced graphics and improved clarity are on the menu as well, but the most telling change is the color of the numbers and letters. Instead of orange, white is what MINI’s interior designers settled for. And when you think about it, the color white is a little easier on the eyes when driving at night.

The head-up display also adopts white numbers and letters in night mode. The HUD now features individual height settings stored in the key’s personal profile. The latter also stores the settings for the electrically adjustable seats and door mirrors.

What’s more, the HUD is now managed via an individual menu item in the vehicle’s operating system. Driving Modes are also redesigned for 2017. More to the point, changing from regular driving mode to Sport or Green is now done with the help of a toggle switch located just below the air conditioning controls.

Models equipped with Visual Boost, Navigation or the range-topping Navigation XL infotainment benefit from a so-called alertness assistant. Designed to analyze how the vehicle is driven, the alertness assistant can determine if the driver is getting tired or losing concentration. If that’s the case, then expect a message that goes like, “C’mon, just take a break!”

With these being said, the final improvement on the list is the advent of Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring in the all-new Countryman and family-oriented Clubman. Bundled with the Media Pack XL and Tech Pack, this particular CarPlay displays your iPhone’s apps on the 8.8-inch screen via a wireless connection.
2017 MINI Clubman Europe 2017 MINI Countryman update Mini infotainment
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our MINI Testdrives:

2016 MINI John Cooper Works74
2015 MINI Cooper73
2014 MINI Cooper S Hardtop 5-door74
2015 MINI John Cooper Works ALL4 Paceman64
2014 MINI Cooper S74
MINI Paceman Cooper S69
MINI Cooper S Cabrio 67