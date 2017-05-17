MINI Updates Entire Range For 2017

On the market since 2014, the third-generation MINI Hatch could use some tender loving care for the 2017 model year. And that’s exactly what the BMW-owned brand will offer its core model, but the newities don’t end there. In fact, the complete MINI range is in for some design, functionality and infotainment improvements.





With these being said, the final improvement on the list is the advent of Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring in the all-new Effective July 2017, all models in the MINI lineup get an updated instrument cluster centered around a revised night design and a more precise fuel level gauge. Enhanced graphics and improved clarity are on the menu as well, but the most telling change is the color of the numbers and letters. Instead of orange, white is what MINI’s interior designers settled for. And when you think about it, the color white is a little easier on the eyes when driving at night.The head-up display also adopts white numbers and letters in night mode. The HUD now features individual height settings stored in the key’s personal profile. The latter also stores the settings for the electrically adjustable seats and door mirrors.What’s more, the HUD is now managed via an individual menu item in the vehicle’s operating system. Driving Modes are also redesigned for 2017. More to the point, changing from regular driving mode to Sport or Green is now done with the help of a toggle switch located just below the air conditioning controls.Models equipped with Visual Boost, Navigation or the range-topping Navigation XL infotainment benefit from a so-called alertness assistant. Designed to analyze how the vehicle is driven, the alertness assistant can determine if the driver is getting tired or losing concentration. If that’s the case, then expect a message that goes like, “C’mon, just take a break!”With these being said, the final improvement on the list is the advent of Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring in the all-new Countryman and family-oriented Clubman . Bundled with the Media Pack XL and Tech Pack, this particular CarPlay displays your iPhone’s apps on the 8.8-inch screen via a wireless connection.