MINI Rockingham GT Edition Is a Motorsport Celebration Not Offered in the U.S.

MINI is looking back at its racing heritage with the new Rockingham GT Edition. Celebrating the world of motorsport, it brings back the GT nameplate, which was used back in the 1970s for the brand’s sporty models, while Rockingham recalls the UK circuit.
Based on the John Cooper Works (JCW) Clubman and riding 10 mm (0.4 in) closer to the ground due to the tweaked adaptive suspension, the 2021 Rockingham GT Edition is offered strictly in Italy, where production is capped as 50 units.
All of them are available in the Moonwalk Grey, Midnight Black, White Silver, and Chili Red paint finishes, which are complemented by the black roof, side mirror caps, door handles, and surrounds for the front and rear lights.
Black stripes decorate different parts of the exterior, such as the hood and doors. It sports dedicated GT badging, including one inside on the dashboard, and rides on 18-inch JCW wheels, shod in runflat tires. MINI says that the full adaptive LED headlights are part of the standard offering for the new special edition of the car.
Since it builds on the John Cooper Works variant, it is only natural that it shares the same sporty powertrain. As a result, the Rockingham GT Edition is powered by the 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder engine that produces 306 ps (302 hp / 225 kW) and a peak torque of 450 Nm (332 lb-ft).
The thrust is channeled to the ALL4 all-wheel drive system through a standard eight-speed automatic transmission, said to ensure optimal gear changes no matter the selected mode or driving style. Straight-line performance is identical to the regular model, which needs 4.9 seconds to accelerate from zero to 100 kph (0-62 mph), and top speed remains electronically capped at 250 kph (155 mph).
Pricing has yet to be announced, but the Rockingham GT Edition likely carries a premium over the regular JCW, which starts at €45,800 ($53,693) in Italy.
