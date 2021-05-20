Mini Pong Jr. Arcade Console Launched by Atari and UNIS Lets You Play Anywhere

I remember summer days in Chicago where there was nothing to do but escape the heat indoors; after all, for how long can you play with a fire hydrant? One of the first gaming consoles I ran across had a funny-looking “A” on it. All it took was the press of a button and my whole life would be different from then on.
It is a similar scenario to the one many children, from my generation and earlier, have experienced. Atari has been around since 1972 and is best-known for making Pong, Asteroids, Missile Command, and countless other games that defined generations for years to come.
Now, it seems like Atari is coming back. The way they’re waking a giant is with a remake of one of the most notable games from the team, Pong. The new Mini Pong Jr. is the sort of game that requires no console, no TV, and can be played absolutely anywhere. Hold on just a minute. I can play this anywhere?
Mario Kart Live Home Circuit. Together, the two teams have put together a self-contained Pong gaming console.
Bringing back the game is a table-top system that can be played anywhere from your local office lunch table to your porcelain throne room. The Mini Pong console measures only 30 centimeters (11.81 inches) in length and is fitted with a 7.9-inch (20-centimeter) LCD screen on which the game is displayed.
P1 and P2 markings let you know right off the bat that you’ve got to find yourself a challenger. If you don’t, not to worry, you can play against an AI that can be set to 10 different settings.
Like any other Atari game and system, simplicity is still a point of focus for the brand. On top of the mini table, two classic knobs with the Atari logo sit in wait for your nimble fingers and look to be as simple as the original. To top it all off, classic and retro arcade sound effects are also fed to your ears.
Completing the system is the power source. The Mini Pong is powered via a USB cable and adapter, but it's best if you just go out and get yourself three rechargeable batteries and power the console no matter where you are. Heck, take it with you on your next road trip and keep the kids busy in the back seat. At one point, you can let them drive while you and the spouse give the ol’ paddles a turn. Just kidding, obviously.
As for myself, I can’t wait to get my hands on my next salary as this baby is currently going for just $150 (€123 at current exchange rates). A small price to pay for hours of newfound nostalgia.