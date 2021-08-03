MINI Opens Its Doors to Pooches, Becomes the First Dog-Friendly Car Retailer

MINI aims to become the first officially dog-friendly car retailer by next year, opening its doors to pooches of all kinds.
According to the automaker, there are around 12.5 million dogs in the U.K., which means one in every three households includes a canine friend. And because they are members of our families, they should benefit from the same treatment, even when it comes to traveling.
MINI shook “paws” with Dog Trust, a large dog welfare charity in the country, to get valuable insights for dog owners, straight from the experts’ mouth. This partnership is meant to help MINI owners learn some valuable tips on how to care for their dogs during car travels, to make sure they are kept safe and can enjoy the ride.
The automaker also does its part making sure retailers in the U.K. will be welcoming pooches by offering special doggy equipment such as branded bowls, dog guards, non-slip rear compartment mats, and the like. At the same time, the carmaker will also strive to educate consumers on best practices when traveling with four-legged passengers, with the help of the Dog Trust canine behavior experts.
In order for your dog to enjoy a car ride, they have to feel safe, calm, and comfortable. Their needs and safety requirements are different from ours, which is why it is important to equip and adapt your vehicle accordingly.
MINI conducted a survey among its U.K. customers and claims the results were encouraging, with more than 90 percent of dogs being happy riding in a MINI in general, and 95 percent of them riding in a MINI Clubman.
The company claims all of its car models have features that make the vehicle suitable for taking your dog with you on the road. For instance, the Clubman has split rear doors, while the Countryman offers a roomy boot space.
