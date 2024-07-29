Mini-Motorhome X-Cursion CUV Has Sleeping for 4 People, Features Galore, and One Downside

The old saying of "strong essences come in small packages" might apply in many areas of life, but it's hardly ever the case when it comes to RVs, where more real estate means more comfort, more features, and more convenience. The Weinsberg X-Cursion CUV aims to be one of those few exceptions where small doesn't mean less.
Recreational vehicles, be they travel trailers, campervans, fifth-wheelers, vans, or even the more compact tiny houses that are now being roped into the RV category, are all about striking the right balance between a compact and lighter package and the creature comforts of a regular home. As a rule, though, compactness will almost always entail less of those creature comforts.
At the end of the day, it all boils down to prioritizing. Those who choose the ability to go farther off the beaten track without hauling big will always choose the smaller and lighter options, and these options will always offer only the basic in terms of features. The reverse applies, too.
Weinsberg is making an argument that you shouldn't have to choose if you don't want to. So, in late 2023, the company introduced the X-Cursion CUV, described as a motorhome "in a class of its own" because it's "spacious when on holiday [but] compact when commuting." Built on a VW Bulli, it's more like a mini-motorhome with an expandable roof, and its diminutive dimensions have earned it the CUV moniker, coined specifically for it and meaning "Caravaning Utility Vehicle."
Until recently, the difference between the Knaus CUV and the Weinsberg CUV was that the former was priced higher because it was a more premium brand. That's no longer the case, and this brings us to that big "downside" mentioned in the headline. The Weinsberg X-Cursion CUV is one heck of an ingenious design for its dimensions, but pricing puts it right there in full-size motorhome category.
As we noted in a previous story covering the Weinsberg X-Cursion, it's offered in two layouts: the 500 LT and the 500 MQ. Both offer sleeping for as many as four people, a full kitchen, a full bathroom, a dinette that can seat four to eight people, and a surprising amount of storage – again, relative to its size.
One of these features is standing height at camp, thanks to the pop-up roof, which is made of HYONIC material and fiberglass. This type of canvas is said to be breathable and insulated, and more importantly, completely waterproof. In theory, this would make the CUV ready for year-round use.
The expandable roof also creates a space measuring 217 cm (7.1 feet) in interior height. In travel mode, with the automatic roof lowered, that height is 147 cm (4.8 feet), but you can still use the bathroom, kitchen, or dinette.
That's the most impressive part about the CUV concept, even more so than the pop-up roof. A section of the rear bed folds into itself, allowing the bathroom to fold outward and the shower section to slide up, et voila!, you have a shower. To use the toilet, you have to slide the sink into the shower. Even if that seems like a lot of trouble to go through every time you want to clean up or go to the toilet, it's the compromise you have to make to get these basic features.
Features also include a fresh water tank of 10, 20 or 40 liters (2.6, 5.2, or 10.5 gallons), a 16-kg (35.2-lb) gas container, and an insulated waste water tank of unspecified dimensions. Max permissible weight of the motorhome is 3,200 kg (7,055 lbs), upgradable to 3,500 kg (7,716 lbs) as an option.
Both the LT 500 and 500 MQ versions can be ordered in the EDITION [PEPPER] special configuration – the one shown in the video below. It brings a "zesty" exterior paintjob with matching upholstery inside, automatic transmission and safety systems as standard, and vague "equipment highlights with the hottest value for money."
Talk about packing a punch.
At the end of the day, it all boils down to prioritizing. Those who choose the ability to go farther off the beaten track without hauling big will always choose the smaller and lighter options, and these options will always offer only the basic in terms of features. The reverse applies, too.
Weinsberg is making an argument that you shouldn't have to choose if you don't want to. So, in late 2023, the company introduced the X-Cursion CUV, described as a motorhome "in a class of its own" because it's "spacious when on holiday [but] compact when commuting." Built on a VW Bulli, it's more like a mini-motorhome with an expandable roof, and its diminutive dimensions have earned it the CUV moniker, coined specifically for it and meaning "Caravaning Utility Vehicle."
The idea is based on the Knaus CUV concept revealed one year earlier, in 2022. Knaus and Weinsberg are both brands under the Knaus Tabbert GmbH umbrella, so you shouldn't be surprised to hear that the CUV concept isn't just "based" on the Knaus concept: it's the same design, down to the way in which the two possible layouts are named, but offered under different name brands.
Until recently, the difference between the Knaus CUV and the Weinsberg CUV was that the former was priced higher because it was a more premium brand. That's no longer the case, and this brings us to that big "downside" mentioned in the headline. The Weinsberg X-Cursion CUV is one heck of an ingenious design for its dimensions, but pricing puts it right there in full-size motorhome category.
As we noted in a previous story covering the Weinsberg X-Cursion, it's offered in two layouts: the 500 LT and the 500 MQ. Both offer sleeping for as many as four people, a full kitchen, a full bathroom, a dinette that can seat four to eight people, and a surprising amount of storage – again, relative to its size.
Both these layouts are shown in the video tour below, taken at a recent trade show. It confirms the fact that, regardless of layout, the Weinsberg X-Cursion lives surprisingly large and is able to pack features galore, which is not something you can say about other RVs measuring 589 cm (19.3 feet) in length and 216 cm (7 feet) in width.
One of these features is standing height at camp, thanks to the pop-up roof, which is made of HYONIC material and fiberglass. This type of canvas is said to be breathable and insulated, and more importantly, completely waterproof. In theory, this would make the CUV ready for year-round use.
The expandable roof also creates a space measuring 217 cm (7.1 feet) in interior height. In travel mode, with the automatic roof lowered, that height is 147 cm (4.8 feet), but you can still use the bathroom, kitchen, or dinette.
The 500 MQ, albeit feeling a bit more crowded than the 500 LT layout, is specced like a rolling mobile home. You get a kitchen, two bedrooms (an optional one over the cab and a rear one), a dinette for four, storage under the bed and a pass-through garage, and a wet bathroom that expands according to your exact needs.
That's the most impressive part about the CUV concept, even more so than the pop-up roof. A section of the rear bed folds into itself, allowing the bathroom to fold outward and the shower section to slide up, et voila!, you have a shower. To use the toilet, you have to slide the sink into the shower. Even if that seems like a lot of trouble to go through every time you want to clean up or go to the toilet, it's the compromise you have to make to get these basic features.
Features also include a fresh water tank of 10, 20 or 40 liters (2.6, 5.2, or 10.5 gallons), a 16-kg (35.2-lb) gas container, and an insulated waste water tank of unspecified dimensions. Max permissible weight of the motorhome is 3,200 kg (7,055 lbs), upgradable to 3,500 kg (7,716 lbs) as an option.
Most standard features can be upgraded or modified, whether that means reducing the number of seats in travel mode from four to three or two, upgrading AC and heat options, or adding awnings and accessories.
Both the LT 500 and 500 MQ versions can be ordered in the EDITION [PEPPER] special configuration – the one shown in the video below. It brings a "zesty" exterior paintjob with matching upholstery inside, automatic transmission and safety systems as standard, and vague "equipment highlights with the hottest value for money."
Speaking of money, that's the one detail we didn't have before on this mini-motorhome with such incredible capabilities. It's not the pleasant surprise you were hoping for: the Weinsberg X-Cursion CUV starts at €85,019 (approximately $92,400 at the current exchange rate), with the higher spec 500 MQ EDITION [PEPPER] going for as high as €105,000 ($114,100), while the simpler 500 LT is only €2,000 ($2,172) cheaper in the same special edition.
Talk about packing a punch.