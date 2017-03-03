autoevolution

MINI JCW Convertible Handbrake Turns Its Way into Your Heart

 
I love it that MINI does these quirky videos for all its cool cars. Over time, I've learned not to take everything being said seriously, which is not to say that we aren't going to have a laugh. Here's their preview for the John Cooper Works Convertible. After watching it, you might end up wanting one.
Before I started watching these, I thought Rebel Green was a boring color. But they changed my opinion. Likewise, a few quick tugs of the handbrake convinced me that the MINI John Cooper Works Convertible is an agile luxury supermini, not a 1.5-ton whale of a car.

However, I couldn't help noticing some of the odd things the presenter says. For example, most of the front end openings are fake intakes, but the JCW apparently has a "broad front end with an external cooler." What? "The red fixed calipers of the sports brakes can be seen throught the wheel gaps," he adds. Fixed calipers - again, what?

But the worst one of all is when he says this car is "THE high-performance thrill for every open-air enthusiast." Without such exaggerations, we really wouldn't get into the MINI groove. Sure, there are much faster, lighter and more entertaining cars to drive. But that's not the point.Let's have some hard facts
The new JCW Convertible was actually launched in 2016. It shares its 2.0-liter turbo engine with its three sister cars, the hardtop, Clubman, and Countryman (plus a few BMWs). The 231 PS punch is enough for 0 to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds or 60 mph in 6.3 seconds. However, having a manual gearbox adds 0.1 seconds to that.

Those awesome brakes are Brembos, hidden either behind standard 17-inch wheels or optional 18-inch ones. A lowered suspension system and added underfloor bracing should keep things reasonably stable in the corners, while adaptive shocks can add a layer of comfort.

