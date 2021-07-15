MINI Goes Sustainable, Over 15 Percent of Its New Cars Are Already Electrified

MINI aims to become fully electric by the beginning of the next decade and it looks like it’s on the right track, with over 15 percent of all its cars being already electrified.
MINI proudly announced that its MINI Cooper SE has been a real hit with over 30,000 units sold globally since its launch. Almost 13,500 of them were sold between January and June 2021. There is also good news for the MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 plug-in hybrid model, which has been sold in more than 10,300 units in the first six months of this year.
The MINI Cooper SE has an electricity consumption combined of 17.6 – 15.2kWh per 62 miles (100 km) according to the WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure) and 16.9 -14.9kWh/62 miles (100 km) according to the NEDC (New European Driving Cycle).
It offers a range of 126 to 145 miles (203 to 234 km) per charge.
MINI’s SE Countryman ALL4 is a plug-in hybrid model with a fuel consumption combined of 0.46 – 0.37 gallons/62 miles (2.1 - 1.7 l/100 km) according to the WLTP and 0.46 -0.41 gallons/62 miles (2.1 - 1.9 l/100 km) according to the NEDC. Its electricity consumption combined is 15.5 - 14.8 kWh/62 miles (100 km) according to WLTP, 14.8 - 14.1 kWh/62 miles (100 km) according to the NEDC.
The SE Countryman ALL4 has a range of up to 36 miles (59 km).
Germany and the U.K. are the biggest markets for the electrified versions of the MINI, with over 6,300 units of both models being sold this year until June. A total of more than 4,000 SE and Countryman ALL4 units have also been sold on the British market during the same interval.
MINI claims its electrified models are pure fun to drive and they took advantage of the summer season to boost the excitement even more. Both the Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 and Cooper SE models have been equipped for green vacations on the road, with carrier systems for roof tent mounting and other camping essentials.
