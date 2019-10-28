MINI EV Undercuts BMW i3 in the U.S., It’s Overpriced Nonetheless

What’s With All the Electric SUVs? Aren't EVs Supposed to Be Super Efficient?

Cooper SE is how MINI calls the electrified three-door hatch with know-how from the BMW i3s. If you were wondering whether $29,900 plus $850 for the destination charge is worth the purchase, the answer depends on the yardstick used for the comparison.



“But wait, isn’t the South Korean crossover more expensive too?” That’s true in every respect, but take a look through the specifications and the equipment that comes standard. Adding insult to injury, the Hyundai is more powerful (201 vs. 181 horsepower) and better on the long haul (258 vs. 114 miles) in addition to offering more space.



The BMW Group might be a gargantuan auto corporation, but electrification still isn’t up there with lesser brands from Asia as well as premium nameplates such as the



Really now? Marketing works in mysterious ways, but that king of nonsense is hard to ignore in the day and age when the consumer is more informed than ever about his choices. MINI has also hurried the Cooper SE stateside without thinking about the needs and wishes of potential buyers, hence the availability of a single trim level for the time being.



As if that wasn't enough, the i3 is seriously expensive at $44,450 excluding freight for 42 kWh of high-voltage battery, especially when compared to the Cooper SE. Those who understand how brand snobbery works and aren't affected by it can go lower down the spectrum, choosing an alternative such as the Hyundai Kona Electric at $36,950 for the SEL trim. Despite these unquestionable figures, MINI claims that pricing for "the Cooper SE was set to establish this new battery electric as a true class leader in making premium electric mobility more accessible to a broader range of customers." MINI has also hurried the Cooper SE stateside without thinking about the needs and wishes of potential buyers, hence the availability of a single trim level for the time being. Some of the highlights include a touchscreen infotainment system with a 6.5-inch display and Apple CarPlay compatibility. Taking Hyundai as an alternative once again, the Kona Electric comes with 7.0 inches and Android Auto on top of the iOS-exclusive connectivity standard. As if that wasn't enough, BMW charges $80 a year for CarPlay

