MINI Electric to Get German-Made Batteries from BMW Plant

30 Oct 2018, 14:03 UTC
With all the hype surrounding the Chinese electric car battery production capabilities, BMW said on Tuesday that the packs for the second EV of the group, the MINI Electric, will come from its plant in Dingolfing, Germany.
The electric version of the MINI is scheduled to possibly hit the shelves next year, so the Germans have announced a major overhaul of the facility, which includes extensive remodeling and expansion. The operation will cost the carmaker a “mid-double-digit-million-euro amount.” When ready, the battery production hub will cover 6,000 square meters.

“With the launch of new models and growing demand for electrified vehicles, we will be stepping up production of electric components significantly over the next few months and years,” said in a statement the head of BMW’s electric powertrain division, Roland Maurer.

The same facility will be in charge starting with 2020 with the production of electric drive units for other BWM EVs, including the Chinese-made iX3, the i4, and the recently presented iNEXT.

Even today, the site is in charge with manufacturing batteries for the existing range of plug-in hybrids branded BMW.

As for the MINI Electric, its exact capabilities are not yet known. When the concept that spawns it was presented last year, it too came with undisclosed performance figures.

Visually, the electric car will retain much of the lines shown on the concept, as there’s only so much freedom BMW has in designing the next-gen MINI while retaining its iconic stance.

One major change will be borrowing from the concept the hexagonal closed-off grille, which could possibly be the biggest visual change compared to an ICE-powered MINI.

The production version of the model is expected to be shown next year, possibly at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The car will then head into production, which is estimated to commence by the end of next year.
