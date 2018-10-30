MINI Electric to Get German-Made Batteries from BMW Plant

With all the hype surrounding the Chinese electric car battery production capabilities, BMW said on Tuesday that the packs for the second EV of the group, the MINI Electric, will come from its plant in Dingolfing, Germany.

“With the launch of new models and growing demand for electrified vehicles, we will be stepping up production of electric components significantly over the next few months and years,” said in a statement the head of BMW’s electric powertrain division, Roland Maurer.



The same facility will be in charge starting with 2020 with the production of electric drive units for other BWM EVs, including the Chinese-made



Even today, the site is in charge with manufacturing batteries for the existing range of plug-in hybrids branded BMW.



As for the MINI Electric, its exact capabilities are not yet known. When the concept that spawns it was presented last year, it too came with undisclosed performance figures.



Visually, the electric car will retain much of the lines shown on the concept, as there’s only so much freedom BMW has in designing the next-gen MINI while retaining its iconic stance.



One major change will be borrowing from the concept the hexagonal closed-off grille, which could possibly be the biggest visual change compared to an ICE-powered MINI.



