MINI Electric Pacesetter Going Home Next Week for the Goodwood FoS

The MINI Electric Pacesetter will head to the United Kingdom, for the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed (FoS), which runs from July 8 to 11.
A more track-focused version of the regular MINI Electric, the Pacesetter will take on the Goodwood Hill Climb during the racing weekend, driven Charlie Cooper, MINI Ambassador and grandson of the famous John Cooper, who inspired the JCW Division.
The MINI Electric Pacesetter offers a glimpse into JCW’s electrified future. It was presented to the world back in March, as the new Formula E safety car, and has the FIA and BMW Motorsport behind it.
The zero-emission model that was born on the racetrack is easily recognizable, thanks to its aggressive body kit inspired by the John Cooper Works vehicles. It features front splitters, extended wheel arches, and bigger side skirts made of recycled carbon fiber, enclosed grille, huge rear diffuser, and a large wing with a light bar on it. The car rides on two-tone 18-inch wheels and is bedecked with various decals.
The Spartan interior has a single seat, for the driver, basic steering wheel, roll cage, and door pull straps. The infotainment system was removed, but the digital instrument cluster is still present.
With a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 6.7 seconds, the MINI Electric Pacesetter is actually two tenths of a second slower than the 2021 VW Polo GTI that just debuted. It has 181 HP (184 PS / 135 kW) and 207 lb-ft (280 Nm) of torque produced by the electric powertrain, about the same as the regular variant.
Besides the Electric Pacesetter, MINI will have its entire range of cars on display, including the regular Electric, Convertible, Hatch, Countryman, and Clubman.
Moreover, rally legend Paddy Hopkirk, who won the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally in the Morris Mini Cooper S Mk1, will be at the stand to sign autographs on Saturday, July 10.
