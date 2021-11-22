5 Electric MINI Joins the “Speed Force” at Comics Fair, Sees The Flash Turning 80

MINI Electric Gets Wrapped in 2,000 Smart LEDs, Embarks on Five-Week Charity Tour

This MINI Electric model will embark on a five-week charity tour while wrapped in 2,000 smart LED lights. The goal is to raise money for three very important charities in the MS Trust, Duchenne UK and Alzheimer’s Society. 12 photos



This project first started more than three years ago, when Martin hand-wrapping his MINI in fairy-lights, displaying it in his local town of Bracknell. However, in December of last year, he realized he could use the “Festive MINI” to bring some holiday cheer to people on their own doorsteps, while also raising awareness and over £5,000 ($6,700) for the MS Trust and Duchenne UK – two charities he holds dear.



“We’re extremely humbled to be a part of Nico’s fundraising project with the Festive MINI Electric. It’s a wonderful idea that will bring people together, make them smile, and also raise funds for some amazing charities,” said MINI UK director, David George.



Meanwhile, Mr. Martin feels grateful for all the support his project has received and is particularly thrilled about driving a



“The MINI Electric is even more exciting to drive and means all my trips on the tour are environmentally friendly and the app-controlled Twinkly lights with their amazing customizable animations really give the car a bit of extra magic. I can’t wait to get out on the road to spread some Festive MINI spirit and raise lots of money for the three charities,” he stated.



In the United States, the 2022 MINI Cooper Electric SE Hardtop 2-door model is priced from $29,900, offering an estimated range of 114 miles (183 km) per full charge, to go with 181 hp. It can accelerate from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in 6.9 seconds, which is decent enough for a sporty little city car.

