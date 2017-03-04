MINI Countryman Cooper S E All4 Becomes Brand's First Plug-in Hybrid

MINI
has unveiled its first plug-in hybrid
, the Countryman Cooper S E All4, which will be available in dealerships starting June 24, 2017.
The complicated name, which MINI uses in the form of Cooper S E Countryman ALL4, describes a plug-in hybrid configuration that integrates a three-cylinder turbocharged
gasoline direct injection engine that is mated to an electric motor.
Its plug-in hybrid setup allows users to charge the hybrid battery at a plug, and then drive on electric power alone, if desired. With a fully charged battery, MINI’s first plug-in hybrid can drive up to 40 kilometers on electricity, but the range can be increased if the user adopts an efficient driving style that enables the system to recover energy.
If the battery is sufficiently charged, the MINI Countryman
Cooper S E All4 will drive on electric until 80 km/h, when the internal combustion unit is activated. If desired, the MAX eDRIVE mode allows reaching the 125 km/h without turning on the 1.5-liter three-cylinder motor.
Every start from a standstill is done with the electric motor, and the internal combustion unit kicks in if the acceleration requirements are too high for its settings, or if the charge is insufficient to allow the EV mode.
MINI has fitted the Countryman
plug-in hybrid model with a switch that helps the user select a suitable driving form, which can optimize the behavior of the setup depending on the desired driving style.
The battery is placed under the rear seats, and it can be charged in a minimum time of 2:15, but it can take up to 3:15 hours to complete, depending on the capacity of the charger. Warranty for the high-voltage battery lasts for six years or 100,000 kilometers.
MINI announces a 224 HP
output for the system, which is enough for a 6.8-second sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph). There’s only one transmission available, and it is a six-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox.
Since the vehicle has an electric motor on its rear axle, it has a rear-wheel drive configuration in the electric mode, and an all-wheel drive configuration when both engines are active.
From a design point of view, MINI’s first hybrid has an “E” emblem on the front grille and side scuttles, while the door sills have a yellow “S” logo. It comes with 17-inch alloy wheels as standard, with an exclusive design.
The interior has an eDRIVE toggle switch on top of the features found in the regular Countryman Cooper S
. The trunk offers a capacity of 405 liters, but it can be extended to 1,275 liters if the rear backrests are folded.
Standard trim includes a three-spoke sports steering wheel, MINI Driving Modes, a navigation system with a 6.5-inch display, and the MINI Controller in the center console. This model shares the platform with the BMW X1 and the 2 Series Active Tourer. The latter also has a plug-in hybrid version in the range
, which is the Countryman’s brother.