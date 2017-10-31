autoevolution
 

MINI Cooper S Hardtop Shows Up At SEMA As Ice Blue Special Edition

31 Oct 2017
by
Owned by BMW since eons ago, MINI couldn’t resist coming up with something in time for the 2017 SEMA Show. And the highlight of the British automaker’s stand is the Ice Blue, a limited-run edition based on the three-door Cooper.
As the name implies, the Ice Blue is all about the exterior color. This application and the non-S Cooper in Ice Blue attire mark the return of the exterior color to the automaker’s U.S. lineup after four years of absence. Orange accents are exclusive to the S version, as are the 17-inch black wheels and the contrasting black roof. Customers of the S can choose to delete the panoramic sunroof if they wish so. After all, this is a MINI that costs $29,450.

The non-S model will set you back $24,950, which is quite a difference from the standard three-door hardtop ($21,600 excluding destination). If there’s one thing that’s underwhelming about the Ice Blue special edition, that would be the interior. High-quality materials are there, as is the fit & finish, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything remotely special about cockpit of the Ice Blue.

In addition to the limited-run Cooper S Ice Blue and Cooper Ice Blue, MINI USA took to SEMA to showcase the John Cooper Works Tuning Kit for the Countryman and Clubman. Exclusive to the Cooper S and Cooper S All4, the JCW package goes on sale in the U.S. of A. early next year, retailing at $1,950.

The kit improves the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder from 189 to 208 horsepower, with torque coming in strong (221 pound-feet) from as low as 1,350 rpm. Also included in the JCW package are carbon fiber exhaust tips and Bluetooth-actuated exhaust valve system with two modes (Sport and Sport+).

The John Cooper Works Tuning Kit is also available on the three- and five-door hardtop models, as well as the MINI Convertible.
