MINI Cooper S Hardtop Shows Up At SEMA As Ice Blue Special Edition

Owned by BMW since eons ago, MINI couldn’t resist coming up with something in time for the 2017 SEMA Show
. And the highlight of the British automaker’s stand is the Ice Blue, a limited-run edition based on the three-door Cooper.
16 photos
As the name implies, the Ice Blue is all about the exterior color. This application and the non-S Cooper in Ice Blue attire mark the return of the exterior color to the automaker’s U.S. lineup after four years of absence. Orange accents are exclusive to the S version, as are the 17-inch black wheels and the contrasting black roof. Customers of the S can choose to delete the panoramic sunroof if they wish so. After all, this is a MINI
that costs $29,450.
The non-S model will set you back $24,950, which is quite a difference from the standard three-door hardtop ($21,600 excluding destination). If there’s one thing that’s underwhelming about the Ice Blue special edition
, that would be the interior. High-quality materials are there, as is the fit & finish, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything remotely special about cockpit of the Ice Blue.
In addition to the limited-run Cooper S Ice Blue and Cooper Ice Blue, MINI USA took to SEMA to showcase the John Cooper Works Tuning Kit for the Countryman
and Clubman
. Exclusive to the Cooper S and Cooper S All4, the JCW package goes on sale in the U.S. of A. early next year, retailing at $1,950.
The kit improves the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder from 189 to 208 horsepower, with torque coming in strong (221 pound-feet) from as low as 1,350 rpm. Also included in the JCW
package are carbon fiber exhaust tips and Bluetooth-actuated exhaust valve system with two modes (Sport and Sport+).
The John Cooper Works Tuning Kit is also available on the three- and five-door hardtop models, as well as the MINI Convertible
.