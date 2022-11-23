MINI Cooper S Aims to Increase Charisma With Resolute Edition in Enigmatic Black

The embodiment of the modern classic style with a dash of performance across the subcompact segment of the automotive industry, the MINI Cooper S almost needs no introduction.
Still, that does not mean the British automaker, reinvented under the BMW Group banners, should not keep it up to snuff with the contemporary dealings of the auto market. As such, the brand just revealed something “agile, expressive, individual,” aka the MINI Cooper S Resolute Edition in Enigmatic Black.
By the way, just in case the special series sounds familiar, this is because we are now dealing with the international version whereas the U.S.-specific variant was launched back in April. Over the Atlantic, the 2023 MINI Cooper S Resolute Edition was offered for a crazily expensive MSRP of $35,900 and dressed up in a dark shade of Rebel Green snatched from the John Cooper Works model.
Meanwhile, the international version has a new, even darker Enigmatic Black shade to account for a semblance of novelty. The MINI three-door has edition-specific hood stripes, Resolute Bronze headlights, taillights and radiator grille surrounds, and ‘RESOLUTE’ lettering, while the roof and mirror caps can be had in black, Enigmatic black, or a contrasting Pepper White.
Under the hood resides the tried and trusted 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with TwinPower Turbo tech and 176 hp ( 178 ps) plus 280 Nm (206.5 lb-ft) of torque. The MINI Cooper S Resolute Edition can thus sprint to 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.8 seconds on its way to a maximum speed of 235 kph/146 mph. Powertrain options only include the six-speed stick shift or a seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission.
Inside, the anthracite headliner bodes well for the Black Pearl/Light Chequered fabric/leatherette finished sports seats, while the Nappa sports leather steering wheel has a Resolute Edition emblem on the lower spoke. No details about pricing have been shared, but do not expect it to be cheap!
