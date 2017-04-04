MINI Cooper Black Pack Clubman Is A UK-Only Special Edition

The MINI, even in six-door Clubman
guise, is a car unlike any other. Maybe it’s the looks, maybe it’s the badge, the bottom line is, every MINI oozes coolness from every pore. But nothing is cooler than a limited-run MINI. Case in point: the Black Pack.
I admit I’m not a fan of special editions, especially those whose only purpose is to act as a new trim level. The Black Edition, on the other hand, is a statement of style, a compact station wagon that doesn’t need to make any excuses for itself. And rather curiously for a well-equipped MINI
, it so happens that it’s good value for money as well.
“The MINI Black Pack Clubman showcases the very best of MINI Clubman – a host of specially selected equipment combined with attractive visual options,”
declared Nicolas Griebner, the head of product at MINI UK
. Designed exclusively for the UK market, the limited-run model kicks off from £21,430 (OTR) or £289 a month.
Available in two flavors (Cooper and Cooper D), the Black Pack is gifted with black stripes on the hood, a black-painted roof, and 17-inch Black Net alloy wheels. Two subtle badges at each of the C-pillars are also features, whereas the interior is nicely appointed.
Here you’ll find a flurry of standard equipment, including satellite navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, as well as the Connected infotainment and the Excitement Pack. About the so-called Excitement Pack, that’s MINI way of saying this package features LED interior and ambient lighting with selectable colors, and a light that’s designed to project of the British automaker’s logo onto the ground, right under the driver's side door mirror.
On the oily bits front, the Cooper Clubman makes use of a 1.5L three-cylinder turbo
and a stick shift, a powertrain combo that translates to 55 mpg. If it’s fuel economy you’re after, the turbocharged diesel does it better (69 mpg). And yes, the oil-burning motor is quicker to 62 mph.
Make a statement of style. The latest monochromatic MINI has arrived. On a limited run, the #MINI Cooper #BlackPack #Clubman is here until June.
A post shared by MINI UK (@miniuk) on Apr 3, 2017 at 10:46am PDT