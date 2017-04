MINI Cooper Black Pack Clubman Is A UK-Only Special Edition

The MINI, even in six-door Clubman guise, is a car unlike any other. Maybe it’s the looks, maybe it’s the badge, the bottom line is, every MINI oozes coolness from every pore. But nothing is cooler than a limited-run MINI. Case in point: the Black Pack.

Make a statement of style. The latest monochromatic MINI has arrived. On a limited run, the #MINI Cooper #BlackPack #Clubman is here until June. A post shared by MINI UK (@miniuk) on Apr 3, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

I admit I’m not a fan of special editions, especially those whose only purpose is to act as a new trim level. The Black Edition, on the other hand, is a statement of style, a compact station wagon that doesn’t need to make any excuses for itself. And rather curiously for a well-equipped MINI , it so happens that it’s good value for money as well.“The MINI Black Pack Clubman showcases the very best of MINI Clubman – a host of specially selected equipment combined with attractive visual options,” declared Nicolas Griebner, the head of product at MINI UK . Designed exclusively for the UK market, the limited-run model kicks off from £21,430 (OTR) or £289 a month.Available in two flavors (Cooper and Cooper D), the Black Pack is gifted with black stripes on the hood, a black-painted roof, and 17-inch Black Net alloy wheels. Two subtle badges at each of the C-pillars are also features, whereas the interior is nicely appointed.Here you’ll find a flurry of standard equipment, including satellite navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, as well as the Connected infotainment and the Excitement Pack. About the so-called Excitement Pack, that’s MINI way of saying this package features LED interior and ambient lighting with selectable colors, and a light that’s designed to project of the British automaker’s logo onto the ground, right under the driver's side door mirror.On the oily bits front, the Cooper Clubman makes use of a 1.5L three-cylinder turbo and a stick shift, a powertrain combo that translates to 55 mpg. If it’s fuel economy you’re after, the turbocharged diesel does it better (69 mpg). And yes, the oil-burning motor is quicker to 62 mph.