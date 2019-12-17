MINI Confirms It’s Bringing Back the Manual Transmission in the U.S.

More on this:

1 MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 Features More EV Range for 2020 Model Year

2 2020 MINI Cooper SE Driving Range Rated at 110 Miles in the U.S.

3 Watch the 306 MINI Clubman JCW Accelerate from 0 to 100 KM/H in 4.9 Seconds

4 BMW and Great Wall Make Another JV Baby, Chinese MINI E to Be Made by Spotlight

5 2021 MINI John Cooper Works GP Is World's Quickest FWD Car