MINI Clubman Gets AMG Exhaust and Body Kit in Japanese Tuning Project

Japan is considered a very tech-savvy, traditional country. But between the tentacle obscenity and all those wide-bodied, neon-caked Lamborghinis, we find that they are more creative than most.

More specifically, the tail end now sports quad exhaust pipes that have more than a passing resemblance to what you'd find on an E63 or C63. The muffler tips are square and are finished in a typical dark color.



Of course, the bit of plastic trim that surrounds the tips also looks like an AMGs, as does the diffuser in the middle, But that's probably a custom-made part, since it doesn't match the finish of the rest of the trim.



While the rear design is bold and polarizing, the front end is downright beautiful. DualL AG made a unique chin spoiler. It's plastic, yes, but the style reminds us of the



Other than that, this is a pretty stock car. The chrome around the headlights has been painted the same blue as the body, while the rest of the bright trim was blacked out, including the mirrors. Also, the Japanese tuner discreetly placed its logos on some of the panels. A un unknown lowering kit is matched to OZ Leggera 19-inch wheels and bright green painted brake calipers.



