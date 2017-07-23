autoevolution

MINI Clubman Gets AMG Exhaust and Body Kit in Japanese Tuning Project

Japan is considered a very tech-savvy, traditional country. But between the tentacle obscenity and all those wide-bodied, neon-caked Lamborghinis, we find that they are more creative than most.
Recently, we stumbled upon a project unlike any other in the world. Somehow, a company called DualL AG managed to match an rounded shape of an F54 MINI Clubman Cooper S with the noise-making bits we love from some Mercedes-AMG models.

More specifically, the tail end now sports quad exhaust pipes that have more than a passing resemblance to what you'd find on an E63 or C63. The muffler tips are square and are finished in a typical dark color.

Of course, the bit of plastic trim that surrounds the tips also looks like an AMGs, as does the diffuser in the middle, But that's probably a custom-made part, since it doesn't match the finish of the rest of the trim.

While the rear design is bold and polarizing, the front end is downright beautiful. DualL AG made a unique chin spoiler. It's plastic, yes, but the style reminds us of the Mustang Shelby GT350R. If only people found out about this kit, I bet every Clubman owner would want one.

Other than that, this is a pretty stock car. The chrome around the headlights has been painted the same blue as the body, while the rest of the bright trim was blacked out, including the mirrors. Also, the Japanese tuner discreetly placed its logos on some of the panels. A un unknown lowering kit is matched to OZ Leggera 19-inch wheels and bright green painted brake calipers.

This Cooper S is powered by a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo engine producing 192 PS. It's worth pointing out that while the old Clubwan was small, this one is classed as a compact and it's roughly the same size as a Mercedes A-Class and VW Golf. However, the AMG bits weren't sourced from the A45.
