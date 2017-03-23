MINI Celebrates 15 Years Since The Brand Returned To The United States

Slowing sales and bumper-height standards killed off the original Mini
in the U.S. way back in ’72. But following the marque’s acquisition by BMW in the early ‘90s, the German mothership knew very well that it’s important to get things rolling in the United States for the British automaker to earn its keep.
Following its introduction in late 2000, the first-generation MINI
went on sale in the U.S. in March 2002. This, then, calls for a celebration. “We’re proud of where we’ve been and excited for the road ahead,”
the would like its fans to know. MINI further put together a video compilation to mark this select anniversary.
Beyond the celebratory nature of this milestone, it’s also noteworthy to bring into discussion just how much MINI changed in this past decade and a half. From a model lineup that consisted only of the three-door Hardtop, the U.S. range expanded with the Convertible. The Clubman and Countryman then joined in on to the party. But that ain’t nearly the end of the story, though.
The latest generation of the MINI Hardtop
spawned a five-door model, which furthered the appeal of the automaker in North America. As the number of models increases, so did the U.S. dealer network, from 66 in 2002 to 127 in 2017. And on that note, the British marque is now present across 39 states.
With popularity also comes a fiercely loyal fan base. Owners, for example, celebrate the BMW-owned brand through community event such as MINI Takes The States. Through the years, more than 25,000 enthusiasts have come together, sharing many roadtrip memories and unique experiences.
The cheapest MINI in the United States starts at $20,950, whereas the five-door Hardtop is one grand more expensive. The Clubman is next at $24,100, followed by the Convertible at $25,950. And finally, the Countryman compact crossover holds a manufacturer suggested retail price of $26,600.
For those who would like some excitement from their MINIs, Cooper S
and John Cooper Works
models are available across the range.