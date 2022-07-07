Millionaire Yacht Broker Brings Back to Life a $50 Million Iconic Superyacht

It’s that time of the year where the most stunning floating mansions in the world start parading in equally-impressive locations, such as the South of France. This is where a 30-year-old legendary yacht made its debut after a recent refit under the ownership of a millionaire yacht broker.
Imagine visiting the prestigious Monaco Yacht Show and leaving onboard your new floating palace. Ian Malouf, a millionaire that’s making waves in the yachting industry with his innovative digital marketplace, didn’t waste any time. He broke records with one of the fastest purchases in the Show’s history, with the sale of the $50 million Coral Ocean completed in just 72 hours, a couple of years ago.
Malouf also knows when patience is required – he didn’t enjoy the previously-named Coral Island right away, as the superyacht had to undergo an extensive refit. The process was completed this year, and the reborn luxury toy is now available on Malouf’s platform, for a whopping $662,000 (€650,000) per week.
Superyacht Times shared an image of the majestic vessel recently cruising in the South of France, among other stunning pleasure craft. A new era has dawned for the iconic Lurssen yacht that was built back in 1993.
At the time, the 240-foot (73 meters) Coral Ocean was the 34th largest yacht in the world. It was also one of the most advanced, designed by the legendary Jon Bannenberg, recognized as the father of modern yacht design. As a result of the recent $36.8 million (€35 million) refit, the vessel now sports a gorgeous spa pool with a glass floor, a new sky lounge, an indoor/outdoor bar with retractable glass panels, and a master suite that’s twice as large as before.
According to the Ahoy Club listing, Malouf’s luxury toy doesn’t just have a multitude of water toys, but even comes with its own shadow vessel, Little Coral, that’s 38-foot (11 meters) long.
Coral Ocean proves that a superyacht is never too old, in the hands of the right owner.
