Millionaire Parks Classic Cars on the Street After Being Forced to Tear Down $260k Complex

Graham Wildin is the millionaire who built “Britan's best man cave.” But he didn’t have authorization for it and had to tear it down. In response, he parked his classic car collection outside his driveway, causing chaos in the area.
In 2014, millionaire Graham Wildin illegally built “Britain's best man cave” in the garden of his home in Forest of Dean, UK. In a long-running legal battle, the wealthy accountant was supposed to remove the man cave last November. He failed to do so and received a suspended prison sentence.
He had a new deadline to remove his 10,000 square feet complex before March 10, but he has not done it. Instead, he moved his classic car collection in the street. Which didn’t earn him points with his neighbors, who claim he wants to “create parking chaos.”
His collection includes a Bentley with personalized number plates, a Rolls-Royce, and a Range Rover, among others. They were all parked on the street next to his home, which is called “Paradise.” Several other cars, including Porsches and a vintage Jensen Interceptor, are covered with tarpaulins.
Wildin, 69, allegedly told his neighbors in Cinderford, Forest of Dean, that he would rather go to prison than destroy his complex, The Daily Mail reports. The locals believe the millionaire is expecting his neighbors to complain to the Forest of Dean District Council, which would force them to backtrack on their order to tear down his man cave.
The neighbors have been complaining that his cars take up too much space, and it makes it difficult for them to get to their own drives.
The complex, worth over $260,000, is considered “Britain's best man cave.” It includes a cinema, a squash court, and a bowling alley, which have not received planning permission for the construction.
The legal battle has been going on for a few years, and, initially, he was given until the end of April 2020 to remove his complex. Which didn’t happen, to the dismay of his neighbors, who think he is quite unpleasant, and the sound coming from the mansion's entertainment systems disturbs them. The next deadline was in November 2021, and now, March 10, 2022. But the building still stands, with the millionaire's cars parked outside.
Graham Wildin is currently facing a £300,000 ($392,000) tax bill after HMRC refused to accept his claim the man cave was for "holidaymakers" and therefore, the work was tax-deductible.
