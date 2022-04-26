Millionaire Ferrari Race Car Driver Parting With His $21M Floating Mansion

A truly remarkable superyacht won’t lose its appeal not even in two decades, especially if it’s well taken care of and modernized extensively. The perfect luxury toy for a fine connoisseur of the most sophisticated high-class vehicles, this vessel still has the stamina to compete with any younger model.
It’s a well-known fact that most millionaires have a passion for luxury yachts. But rarely do we see one who is also a passionate Ferrari car racer. Miroslav Vyboh allegedly owns the Seahorse superyacht, and the boat’s name seems to confirm it, because the Slovak businessman is a fine connoisseur of the iconic Italian beast with the horse logo. Rather than adding them to his garage, he prefers racing. It’s a “hobby” for the successful businessman, but one that he took seriously. Both Vyboh and his son Matus Vyboh have represented Scuderia Praha at the Ferrari Challenge championship several times.
The superyacht doesn’t reflect the iconic sports car’s power, but rather its elegant design. It wasn’t built for Vyboh, however. Seahorse is more than two decades old, and was built by the prestigious Amels. It operated as a private yacht under Australian flagship until a few years ago, when it started chartering and underwent an extensive refit.
“She looks ten years younger,” said the ship’s captain about Seahorse, who was a very popular yacht, despite the fact that most customers apparently want vessels that are not older than five years. But the Icon Yachts refit upgraded its comfort, from renewing the interior completely to adding zero speed stabilizers and digitalizing all systems onboard.
The 173-foot (53 meters) yacht can accommodate up to 12 guests, who get to enjoy its luxurious amenities, including new and diverse water toys. Powered by two Cummin engines, it can hit a top speed of 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph) and offers an extensive range of 7,000 nautical miles (8,000 miles/12,900 km).
The Slovak businessman’s life took a different turn last year, when he was charged in a corruption case. It could be why he is parting with the majestic Seahorse, up for grabs for $21 million (€19.9 million) according to the Black Orange Yachts listing. This millionaire’s luxury toy still has a lot to offer.
