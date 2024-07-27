Milk Mother Nature for All Its Worth With a Hybrid and Off-Road-Loving F14 Travel Trailer

Whenever a team with decades of manufacturing history hits the scene with a new unit you should be paying attention. This time around, that team is Australia's own Cub Campers, and the new machine to take care of you in the wild is dubbed the F14.
Folks, Cub Campers has been active in Australia's off-grid living scene since 1968. That makes them a sort of Winnebago of the land down under. Well, nearly 60 years later, this crew is still active and pumping out the newest and freshest designs we can find. This is the precise case with the F14, a "fusion of caravan and camper trailer." As for what all that means is the reason we're here today.
Kicking things off for the F14, let's take a closer look at what Cub aimed for with this unit. According to a recent press release, the F14 is meant to be a low-profile hybrid camper that won't break your bank while still allowing you to venture where roads don't even exist. Oh, and once you get there, it'll take care of you with countless standard features and creature comforts.
As we move onto the rest of the F14, we arrive at that shell, another feature in which Cub takes great pride. I mentioned that the F14 is designed with a low profile, so to achieve maximum efficiency while on the road, the body has been shaped to reduce drag but without sacrificing any of the essential systems you'd need in the wild. The 2.06 m (6.76 ft) on-road height is part of the story, too.
Once you finally reach your destination, you'll be able to unfurl the rest of this unit's abilities. The first thing you'll want to do is pop the electrically operated top of the F14 to maximize the interior living space up to 2.035 (6.7 ft), plenty even for the taller humans among us.
Once the top on your unit is up, you'll want to unload your gear and other campsite goodies and spread them out on the lawn around you. With a table and seats in place and someone digging a fire pit for tonight's festivities, you'll get to work pulling out a complete galley, fridge/freezer, ready the outdoor shower and annex, and fire up those solar panels and electrical system to milk mother nature for all its worth. There's no telling what you'll be able to stash in all those cabinets tattered all over the body of the unit.
Since off-grid features are a must, Cub Campers ensures they live up to their heritage and throws in an electrical setup with 150 Ah of lithium battery power and 360 W of solar panels, but nothing on what processes all that juice; Cub only mentions that every system is highly upgradeable.
Since Cub also moved the bathroom outdoors, they were able to free up considerable space inside, reserving the interior for a bed sitting at the front of the unit, a lounge as we head toward the rear, and finally, a kitchenette, ready with a sink, plenty of countertop space for a cooktop in case the weather takes a turn for the worse, and all the storage you'd need for kitchenware. Enjoy the stay.
While there are countless other features we could run through, it would take much too long to go through them all in a fashion that makes sense, so for now, I'm just going to point out that Cub Campers is selling the F14 for an introductory price of just $70K Australian, which is roughly $45,800 American at current exchange rates.
The only catch to this story is that you'll need to live in Australia to get your hands on and use the F14, and secondly, Cub doesn't seem to have a completed F14 standing by; all they're showcasing so far is a rendering of the machine itself. If it's anything like previous works to come out from under the Cub umbrella, we should worry.
For starters, Cub builds the chassis from locally sourced Bluescope steel, onto which an independent suspension system is added—just a single axle for this one. While Cub doesn't mention what sort of setup is found on this baby, the more serious Cub units feature a trailing A-arm setup. Just be aware that a few months ago, Cub announced they'll be offering Cruismaster's ATX Air Bag system as an option on all their luxury hybrid units.
But we won't be heading inside just yet; there's still plenty to talk about outside. Come to think of it, the interiors of Australian units are typically built to meet the needs of just a few essential activities like sleeping, eating, and going to the loo. Yet, Cub goes a bit further, but we'll get to that shortly.
For example, the standard 100 liters (26.4 gals) of freshwater can be increased to 300 liters (79 gals), and for electrical power, another 360 W of solar panel and up to 600 Ah of battery bank can be brought along. With the Off-Grid Pack, Redarc steps in and manages energy flow.
