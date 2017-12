ˆ 2 A2>59 AB8E88 #"! A post shared by kaetvito (@kaetvito) on Sep 12, 2017 at 6:51am PDT

3>=:0 2>>1I5 Î #"!#bmw1m A post shared by kaetvito (@kaetvito) on Nov 2, 2016 at 8:04am PDT

Case in point with the M car we have here, which might just be the spiciest looking example we've shown you to date.That's because this Bimmer comes with a WWII shark teeth fighter wrap, one that seems to suit the Bavarian velocity tool just fine.And while we've seen such wraps in the past (more on this below), the one we have here packs a special asset. Zoom in on the upper half of the car and you'll notice a rusty take, which clearly sets the car apart.The BMW we have here comes from Russia, with its owner having taken to Instagram to showcase the visual might of the coupe. As it turns out, this BMW 1M Coupe left the factory covered in white, so perhaps the driver simply wanted to take the car to the other end of the look-at-me scale.Returning to the World War II shark teeth fighter theme mentioned above, we'll remind you of other contraptions that display such second skin jobs.Truth be told, it's difficult to come up with a target audience for such a wrap. And that's because the example of go-fast animals packing such an attire range from muscle cars such as the Dodge Challenger to supercars like the Lamborghini Huracan With this kind of wrap appearing to gain more and more popularity be the season, we'll keep an eye out for any machines jumping the bandwagon. And you can be sure that we'll bring them to you as soon as we get our keyboards on them.