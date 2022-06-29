Mildly-Blemished 2011 Ducati 1198 SP Still Looks Gorgeous, Hopes to Find a Caring Home

Other motorcycles may be faster and cheaper, but few will let you flex on your friends like a Ducati with 170 hp at its disposal.
Within the confines of its trellis framework, the 2011 Ducati 1198 SP houses a fiendish 1,198cc L-twin powerplant whose compression ratio is measured at 12.7:1. This liquid-cooled DOHC monstrosity has eight desmodromic valves and a Marelli fuel injection system with elliptical throttle bodies.
As soon as the Duc’s digital tachometer reaches the 9,750-rpm mark, its engine will go about supplying 170 feral stallions, and a six-speed gearbox is tasked with transporting this force to the rear chain-driven Marchesini wheel. At about 8,000 revs per minute, the mill is good for up to 97 pound-feet (132 Nm) of crank-measured torque.
By pairing this force with a dry weight of just 370 pounds (168 kg), Ducati’s showstopper is able to hit a top speed of 175 mph (282 kph). Where the need for stopping power should emerge, the 1198 SP’s front wheel employs 330 mm (13-inch) semi-floating discs and radial Brembo Monobloc calipers with four pistons each.
On the other end, there’s a 245 mm (9.6 inches) brake rotor mated to a twin-piston caliper. The last thing we’ll be addressing is the bike’s suspension arrangement, which comprises upside-down 43 mm (1.7 inches) forks with titanium nitride coating and a fully-adjustable Ohlins TTX monoshock.
Even though its bodywork shows some blemishes, the exemplar pictured in this article’s photo gallery is still in excellent condition overall. It carries a complete Termignoni exhaust that ends in dual carbon fiber mufflers, as well as a race-spec ECU, new timing belts and a tinted aftermarket windshield. If you’ve got serious cash and a hunger for speed, then what you’re about to read might just make your day.
This 1198 SP can be found among the current listings on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, and it will remain that way until the early afternoon of July 5. We’re yet to see an opening bid for the time being, so feel free to be the one who breaks the ice in case you’re interested.
