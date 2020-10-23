Milam Castle Is Looking for Car Collector Owner, Is Actually Fit for a Lord

In fact, a better description of Milam Castle would be “here’s a massive car garage / custom man cave attached to a castle.” Property of Joe Milam, Castle Milam was build between 2013 and 2016 and is more of a castle-like Old England Tudor family home. It was designed as a family home from the get-go, so it places a lot of emphasis on personal space, where one can pursue one’s hobby at leisure. Especially if it revolves around cars.
One of the highlights of Milam Castle is the 5,550 square-foot (511 square-meter) 20-car, insulated car garage. According to the owner, it’s big enough to allow you to store your collection and drive right inside it and make a complete turn, without fearing you could hit something.
“I can't even tell you what I love the most about this house, there are too many things to list,” Milam revealed in a recent interview, as the house hit the market. “The large garage that you can pull into and then completely turn around is great. The main living room that holds all of our large family at Christmas with room to ride any toys or gifts. We have also been able to open up our home for many different guests that truly appreciated what it has to offer.”
In addition to the 20-car garage, the castle comes with room for another 100 vehicles in the driveway. That figure might seem an exaggeration, but it’s a must if you consider the purpose of this home: that of entertaining large parties. We’re talking about gatherings with hundreds of guests, much like a lord would.
Entertaining opportunities are also provided by the large playroom / optional gym room upstairs and a media room. There’s an inground pool with spa, and elsewhere on the grounds, a waterfall and plenty of gazebos for a taste of aristocratic rural life. You know, the kind where you get to pretend you live in the country while being all posh and fancy.
With such an incredible guest capacity and high variety of entertainment options, Milam Castle is not very welcoming for overnight guests. In other words: there is little room to put up guests, so here’s to hoping either your family isn’t very large or they’re not particularly fond of coming over to visit. The castle has only three bedrooms and two full and three half-bathrooms.
The main kitchen takes up the entire second floor and is open-plan, modernly equipped and as luxurious as you’d expect it to be.
“The estate delivers unlimited potential, combining an opulent environment, top-of-the-line high-tech features, extravagant air-conditioned garage facilities, spacious banquet room plus so many warm indulgences that make this estate have just the right mixture for a truly magical destination to live, work and play,” reads the description at Supreme Auctions.
Pricing for Milam Castle was initially listed as $3.9 million, but it’s expected to go under the hammer on October 31 at no reserve, at Supreme Auctions.
