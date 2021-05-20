Mil-Spec Ford F-150 Is Stunning Raw American Power

The attention to detail of this unique vehicle is surprising. For starters, the F-150 gets fitted with wide-body paneling and Baja-style front and rear bumpers. Furthermore, the MSA Design Works front grille looks utterly different from the stock vehicle, and gives the truck an angry stance.
In addition to all of these, the Mil-Spec F-150 can be equipped with the Baja Appearance Package that includes a low-profile custom roof rack and a chase rack with a tire carrier and a 2KC Light Pod system.
At the front of the satin black powder-coated roof rack stands a 50-inch (127 cm) LED bar assembly that hugely increases night and offroad visibility, together with another 39-inch (99 cm) LED bar mounted in the front bumper. In other words, the Baja Appearance Package is designed to transform the subdued original-form F-150 into an enraged monster truck ready to tackle even the most demanding off-road trails.
The pick of the bunch is represented by the Fox Racing long-travel performance shocks that come with fully adjustable 3-inch diameter bypass shocks, remote reservoirs, and Eibach springs. Not least, the suspension components all come in a gloss black powder-coated form, designed for repeated heavy-duty exploitation.
The Mil-Spec F-150 gets five black Rhino Arsenal Alloy wheels, including the spare one, coupled with Nitto Ridge Grappler 37-inch tires. All these mods translate into excellent breakover and approach angles of 23 inches and 27 inches, respectively, and a total ground clearance of 13 inches (33 cm), making it an more than capable machine on the rough stuff.
Under the hood one can find a 500 hp engine ready to propel this mighty machine from a standstill to 60 mph (100 kph) in 5.6 seconds and to a top speed limited at 110 mph (177 kph), a notable achievement taking into consideration its vast size. Also, the engine comes upgraded with improved throttle response programming, a high-flow performance throttle body, and an oversized air filter. This beast will be a screamer, too, because of its high-flow dual exit cat-back exhaust system that will definitely turn heads at every green light and "sympathize" with the neighbors in the mornings.
The electronically locking rear differential with a 3.73 final drive ratio complements the truck's drivability on-road, as well as when the situation gets rough off-pavement. The braking abilities of such a massive vehicle must be on point, and the truck benefits from a four-wheel anti-lock braking system and pre-collision assist automatic emergency braking features. The fuel tank can be upgraded to a massive 36 gallons (136 liters) for an extended range and more peace of mind when it comes to driving in the wilderness.
A vehicle that can go anywhere and has the raw performance to rival any car on the road, the Mil-Spec reinterpretation of the almighty Ford F-150 pick-up truck, shown for the first time last year, sets out to become an adventurer's best companion. Its upgrades make this machine ready to conquer any trail, be it fine sand, running waters, thick mud, or heavy snow. Starting at $89,500, it is not a cheap toy, but right out of the gate, it may very well be one of the most solid propositions in this segment.
