Mikey Trapstar's Rolls-Royce Cullinan Easily Shows Orange Is the New Black Badge

Do you know a better way of showing off for the sake of standing out in a crowd without revealing yourself in full than to be hauled around in a custom ultra-luxury SUV that still maintains a degree of subtlety?
A case in point to be made about this idea comes courtesy of the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts from Forgiato Designs, who have done it again, this time around (social media) uncovering a cool ultra-luxury SUV from London, UK. There, they celebrated Mikey Trapstar’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan after it was just completed.
Now, some of you might wonder who Mikey is and why he is associated with the Trapstar community. Well, as Trapstar has grown to a star-recognized global fashion brand – beloved by icons such as Rihanna, Jay-Z, or Stormzy – the founders (aka Mikey, Lee, and Will) are still trying to maintain a degree of anonymity, despite their massive success.
And let us face it, from afar this Rolls-Royce Cullinan may look like any other example of the ultra-luxury SUV breed. Only when looking closer does the custom build start to stand out in the posh crowd due to a very simple recipe. So, as far as we can tell, they took a perfectly black Cullinan Black Badge, and then Prestige Wheel Centre along with the Cheshire, England-based TMT Motor Company also enlisted the help of the U.S. aftermarket wheel company.
Thus, they came up with something that would usually adhere to classic wire-wheel murdered-out principles if not for the subtle orange accents present on the coachline and inside the twinned RR floating caps. Now, unfortunately, there are no details about what else could be amiss with this VIP ride – and none of the three parties involved even bothered to show us a glimpse of the interior. Oh well, who knows, maybe Mikey was already inside, and he didn’t want to break his cover…
