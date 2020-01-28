Mid-Engined Nissan GT-R50 Looks Futuristic and Then Some

Almost $1 million more than a "standard" Godzilla. This is how much the GT-R50 costs (you'll have to spend €990,000 or $1.1 million before tax). That's because we're talking about an R35 that was penned by Italdesign, while only 50 units of the machine are being brought to life. However, the one sitting before us is like no other, since we're talking about a rendering that portrays it in mid-engined form.
Most of the lines introduced by the Italian design house are still here, but it's clear that the twin-turbo V6 now sits in the middle of the car.
Now, the standard procedure for this sort of visual stunt is to shorten the nose of the vehicle, since this no longer needs to serve as an engine compartment. The greenhouse has to be moved forward, so the effect mentioned in the paragraph above is achieved.
And we have to thank pixel label Carnewsnetwork for gracefully following the steps above and then some. To be more precise, the C-pillars are now part of an aerodynamic structure that reminds us of what we've seen on the second iteration of the Ford GT.
Zoom in on the little details of this on-screen build and you'll notice a few surprises, with the best example coming from the wheels (these seem to have been borrowed from the McLaren P1).
Speaking of the British hypercar, the next generation of the GT R is expected to feature a certain degree of electrification. And the fact that Nissan has mentioned that such a model is in the cars, but hasn't offered any details, could lead us to believe the electric part of its powertrain is quite important rather than being a simple 48V starter-generator.
Given the ever-increasing fan base of the Japanese halo car, the automaker has a great potential to work with and here's to hoping it manages to deliver an engaging machine in spite of all the eco pressure.
