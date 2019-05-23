Mid-Engined Lada Looks Like a Russian Pickup Truck, Has 300 HP

More on this:

1 Watch Russian Police Make Fools of Themselves as They Chase a Car on Foot

2 Fake Porsche from Russia Is Actually a Lada, The Badge Looks Nice

3 Audi Q7 Split in Half After Crash in Russia Is Suspicious

4 Lamborghini Urus Drag Races Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Obliteration Follows

5 Tuned Nissan GT-R Drag Races Modded Porsche 911 Turbo, Heavy Crushing Follows