Mid-Engined Lada Looks Like a Russian Pickup Truck, Has 300 HP

23 May 2019, 9:30 UTC ·
While certain Russian aficionados have a thing for adorning their garages with the latest contraptions to arrive from the Western world, others are nostalgic and have a fetish for Ladas. And I'm particularly interested in the adventures that come from the latter camp, especially if we're talking about wacky Lada builds.
Let's take the contraption that brought us here, for instance. This Lada has left its factory form long behind. The thorough transformation of the machine touches all of its tech aspects, from the motor to the chassis and the brakes.

This toy is animated by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, one that allows the driver to play with no less than 300 horsepower. However, the positioning of the engine is more important than its output and that's because we're looking at a mid-engined Lada here.

The cabin of the car now stops just after the front seats, with the radiator looking like a spoiler attached to the end of the passenger cell. And while the middle and rear of the car does come with barn engineering bodywork, this has been temporarily removed, which makes the thing look like a pickup truck.

AcademeG is the vlogger behind this build and, as he explains in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the few years of work invested into the project have had their ups and downs.

Nevertheless, the machine seems to be in good condition now, as you'll be able to see in the video - if you happen to be in a hurry and wish to skip straight to the hooning, you can head over to the 9:20 point of the clip.

Oh, and if the nickname of the Russian vlogger sounds familiar, it might be because we've talked about a much more important project he recently delivered, namely the Bentley Ultratank.

