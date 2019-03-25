Mid-Engined Corvette (C8) Prototype Shows Details as Order Guide Leaks

Brits to Make World Record Attempt for Longest Parade of Volvo Cars

The C8 Corvette might be one of the industry's worst-kept secrets, with GM still haven't officially announced the mid-engined supercar, but the details of the upcoming Chevy halo car are a different story. 7 photos



We'll get to the details of the chat in a minute, but, meanwhile, we're inviting you to feast your eyes on a fresh batch of spyshots. Located in the gallery above, these images allow us to see the mid-engined Corvette with the kind of camo it wears in the present. And despite the test vehicle attire still being heavier that your aunt's winter coat, we can still notice details such as the silhouette and the headlight signature, among others.



Returning to the allegedly leaked order guide, this comes from a forum member who claims he sat down with a Canadian sales managed and was thus able to photograph the options screens and receive a printed version of his dream spec. So a grain of salt is required here.



Regardless, the main info concerns the base powerplant that will occupy the middle section of the C8. We're talking about an LT2, which appears to be an evolution of the current naturally aspirated LT1, which delivers 460 ponies in the



And while a seven-speed Tremec dual-clutch tranny has been expected for the newcomer, the said guide talks about the M1L, an eight-speed, dual-clutch unit. Interestingly, the rear axle ratios for this gearbox sits at 3.62 and 3.80, whereas the eight-speed automatic of the C7 packs either a 2.73 or a 2.41 (Z06 and ZR1).



Among the list of novelties, we find the DRZ Full Video Display Mirrors that can be found on the Cadillac CT6 (it's a dual system mixing a traditional rear-view mirror with a camera-based system), Side Blind Zone alert and a nose lift (you'll find the complete list on the said forum).



Oh, and let's not forget that spicy older rumors are still around, with one of these mentioning the C8 Chevrolet Corvette will also be powered by a twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8 based on the Cadillac-exclusive 4.2-liter TT V8.



