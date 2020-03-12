Mid-Engined Chevy Camaro Looks Like a Corvette Twin

The Chevy Camaro has tried to be many things over the years, but a mid-engined sports car isn't one of them. With the Corvette making a big switch in terms of engine layout, it's only natural for people to wonder what's next for the pony model.
If you ignore the Fiero, American cars have never been that crazy about mid-engined layout. You can leave the fancy stuff for the Europeans, we'll just have some V8s thank you very much.
But the two aren't mutually exclusive, and the Camaro has been rumored to transition into another body style according to much older rumors. Even before the Ford Mustang electric crossover came out, this Chevy pony was supposed to go the way of the sports 4x4.
However, considering GM has already made the unique Corvette C8 platform, you could get great value out of a model that slots just below that, offering less powerful engines in affordable configurations. If they can do that, Porsche might be in big trouble.
What would that even look like, a Camaro with the engine behind the driver? Well, just check out this Photoshop effort from Gabe Florido, the founder of Car Lifestyle.
The rendering is obviously based on the Lamborghini Huracan. You can kind of make out the shapes of the air intakes. The front end, meanwhile, is adapted from that of Gabe's own 2017 Camaro, with a few changes done to the air intakes and obviously the hood.
The proportions are totally different from a normal Camaro, and with large, horizontal headlights, this image kind of resembles an Audi R8.
We want to hear what you think of the Midmaro and what kind of engine you'd see powering this thing. The 335 horsepower bi-turbo V6 from the $50,000 CT5-V seems like a good place to start.
