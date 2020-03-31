Mid-Engined Chevy Camaro Gives Off BMW Hybrid Vibes

The new mid-engined Corvette has people confused. Can we or can we not call it a supercar? It almost 500 horsepower, it doesn't quite have Huracan levels of power, but its heart is in the right place.
And for those of you thinking that it's so wrong to compare the C8 to a Lamborghini, remember that back a few years ago, a German car got (wrongfully) called a supercar. It started out slow, but due to its funky doors and prestigious badge, the BMW i8 eventually became "super" in the eyes of many.
Compared to the Camaro, the i8 was down on everything except electric motors. It only had a 1.5-liter turbo engine and compensated for lack of character in its exhaust tone by playing V8 bagpipes though the speakers.
Getting back to the 'Vette, its amazing looks and performance have stimulated many artists their own monstrosities, cars which already exist and might benefit from a mid-engined layout. Rostislav Prokop is the latest to jump on the bandwagon, and after the Mustang supercar, he proposes a Chevy Camaro one as well.
This magic video presents the 3D model in the trademark Bumblebee yellow with lots of black accents. Obviously, some of the bodywork is from the Corvette, and you can easily tell by the shape of the side air intakes. But the front is all-new and sports some interesting features like an air duct and what appears to be a built-in widebody kit.
Obviously, Chevy is not going to make a car like that, as there's no need for two mid-engined models. The old-fashioned Corvette guys can just buy a ZL1 while the young guns who want all the Instagram fame will trade in their ponies. Also, it's probably impossible to sell an affordable mid-engined Camaro, even if you put in the 2-liter turbo engine, which if you think about it would make this a Fiero successor.
