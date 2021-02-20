This Tiny RV Has a Pop-Up Upper Level With Balcony and Its Own Elevator

Mid-Engined C2 Corvette Is a Classic Chevy Sports Car Rendering

What would you do if you had a time machine ? Probably go back to 1955 with a Sports Almanac to make a lot of money on bets. But that's peanuts compared to stock manipulation. We'd just buy some GM stock, go to the guy in charge of developing the C2 Corvette, show him a picture of the C8, and let the mid-engined magic happen. 8 photos



Of course, the mid-engined supercars were the real pinnacle of European technology. It's funny to imagine a world where Chevy is somehow offended by the existence of the Ferrari Dino or the Porsche 911 and decides to create a rival. Maybe the GM product outguns its Italian counterpart in terms of raw displacement and we all end up seeing American cars as "exotics" in the 1960s.



Oscar Vargas (wb.artist20) has rendered mid-engined Corvettes with retro features before, like this



This means that the iconic nose is shortened, and the side exhaust has to go from the back to the front. It's not a practical solution, but it's worth a good laugh, especially if you've got either of these generations parked in your garage. We mentioned the 911 because, between the split-window layout and the length of the rear overhang, this almost feels rear-engined.



