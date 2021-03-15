Mid-Engined 2021 BMW M4 Rendering Shows What It Should Have Been

Based on what we've seen over the past week, it's safe to assume that the BMW M4 could be the next "hit" in the sports car world. But what if the Germans had decided to build it like an M1 successor?
Let's start with the obvious negatives of this idea, and there aren't a lot of them. While the M1 looks cool on paper, it might not be the best M car of all time. We'd give that title to the M3, a 35-year-old concept on how you can have fun in a modified small car.
The M3 basically created a market for itself, while the M1 is something most people haven't even seen. However, we're beginning to reach the limits of what you can achieve by modifying a 3 Series, which is why this new generation will be the first one to have AWD as an option.
But people are already complaining about the 8-speed automatic not being as sharp as its DCT predecessor or weight being substantially higher for 2021. What we're getting at is that the M3 could have stayed on the sports sedan path while the M4 might have been better off as a mid-engined sports car, just like the Corvette.
And that's precisely what's being formulated in this mid-engined M4 digital creation by superrenderscars. It's got a short front end which actually makes sense with the controversial grille design. Also, the cabin is shorter and lower, while large intakes open up to feed the engine. We think that even at a $100,000 base price, something like this would sell well.
Over the years, there have been many rumors of an M1 successor or an i8 replacement with a six-cylinder engine. All of them had hybrid technology in common, but we think the twin-turbo 3-liter is one of the best German engines and has everything a mid-engined sports car would need to go fast.
