Mid-1990s Alfa Romeo 145 Gets Some Virtual Love With Lancia and Ferrari Twists

Right now, Alfa Romeo – just like its group sibling Maserati – is more than anything interested in building a sustainable crossover SUV future for itself. Alas, some people just do not want to let go of the brand’s Hot Hatch past so easily.
Italian automobile enthusiasts have a couple of early-adopter collector-grade apparitions to investigate, over in the real world: Alfa Romeo’s Tonale Edizione Speciale or Maserati’s Grecale Modena limited edition. However, the virtual automotive realm seems deeply embedded in the past when it comes to Italian wonders and even comes complete with a feisty hatchback twist from time to time.
For example, Hugo Silva, the pixel master better known as hugosilvadesigns on social media, is back into one of his usual Euro moods after playing with a U.S. icon and quirky JDM stuff. So, because the CGI expert also loves to dabble with “uncommon base models” aside from being a “massive classic Alfa Romeo fan,” he recently started CGI-playing with the mid-and late 1990s Alfa 145.
Additionally, since he mused about never seeing a fellow virtual artist 3D-modifying this particular three-door sporty hatchback series, the author probably felt the virtual setting was ripe for the taking and also introduced a couple of Italian-friendly twists into the 145 fold. Those would be, naturally, the front and rear bumper swaps, with the former coming from an unsuspecting rally legend (Lancia 037) and the latter from a mighty Ferrari F355.
But that was not all, folks, as the vintage 1990s Quadrifoglio-style looks were also augmented with a couple of the usual CGI tuning/personalization suspects: a slammed atmosphere along with the artist’s signature wide custom fender design. Last, but not least, it was all a matter of settling for the proper details, like the envisioned gold-plated old-school wheels or the hypothetical 3.2-liter Alfa Romeo Busso V6 engine, the latter as per the fanbase request.
